WWE NXT Live Coverage 11/25

Good evening ladies and gentlemen and welcome to another Wednesday night of NXT Live Coverage! We are two weeks away from Takeover: Wargames and the battle lines will be drawn tonight! Plus, a very special guest tonight, Kevin Owens will bring his hit segment The KO Show to NXT; his guest tonight? None other than the North American Champion, Leon Ruff. We're about 10 minutes out so keep that browser tab open and check back in for all of your NXT Coverage needs! Need more NXT? Be sure to follow on Twitter @ItzMeItzMeItDBD for all of my breakdown and reactions to all of the action and drama.

We open to a video package recapping last week's action as Candice LeRae is seen in the ring as we prepare for our opening match of the evening. Followed by LeRae is Ember Moon, walking with a purpose as she enters the ring. The match begins and LeRae is already playing mind games as she ties into the ropes to avoid contact with Ember Moon. Both women's gameplans are clear from the off as Ember Moon looks to utilize her unique striking advantage; while The Poison Pixie looks to counter Moon and follow up with her own blend of ruthless aggression.

Moon would start to gain an advantage as she tosses LeRae to the canvas with an impressive leg-snatch, overhead belly-to-belly suplex. But Moon would soon discover that she is on the losing end of a numbers game as Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez descend onto the ring. From that point on, it would be LeRae in the driver's seat.

As that numbers game would finally catch up to Moon and deliver the Wicked Stepsister for the pinfall. The wolves would circle their prey but Ember Moon would manage to slip away. Toni Storm would come to her aid and even ramp Moon up to storm the ring but it was all a ploy as Storm turned on her former ally before feeding her to those wolves and drawing her own line in the sand. What will this mean for the Women's Wargames match?

And we return to the show as Undisputed Era marches down to the ring with one single purpose, to declare war upon Pat MacAfee and his friends. However, the war does not happen for two weeks but a battle is still upon us tonight. Pete Dunne has been declared as the challenger from MacAfee's squad and Kyle O'Reilly will be the man to go for UE! It's more than an advantage match tonight, it is personal.