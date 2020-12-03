WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/2

We're days away from NXT's most unforgiving PPV of the year; War Games is upon us once more! Hello IWC, DNezz here and welcome back to another edition of NXT Live Coverage; a very special shoutout to my main roster amigo(Talking about you Kevin Sullivan). We're minutes away from a jam packed, Wednesday night of wrestling and what better way to take in all of the action than keeping that browser open to me, and tuning in to the other guys as we get ready for one hell of a Wednesday night!