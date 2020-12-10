WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/9

Good evening everyone and welcome to another Wrestling Wednesday! DNezz here and after the weekend's War Games PPV, it will certainly be interesting to see how the landscape shifts and the dust settles. While NXT is sure to be a buzz, we can confirm that tonight's Main Event will feature Ember Moon squaring off against the Women's War Games victor, Raquel Gonzalez; in what may become our Women's Number 1 Contender match. We also know that Cameron will look to bounce back after his loss to Dexter Lumis, but redemption won't come easy as Grimes squares off against Tomasso Ciampa who may be looking over his shoulder after a hard-fought victory over Timothy Thatcher on Sunday. But kicking things off tonight will be none other than the NXT Champion. It's Finn Balor to open the show in just about 10 minutes!



We are live ladies and gentlemen! The NXT Champion already standing in his ring as we kick off this week's episode of NXT!

"It's Wednesday and the Champion is back" declares The Prince as he openly challenges the locker room to step up to the champ! Suddenly, The Bruiserweight appears and declares his excitement that the Champion has returned so that Pete Dunne can cement his legacy and win the NXT Title. The silent assassin is quickly put on pause as Kyle O'Reilly inserts himself into the equation and plays to The Prince's vengeful side; begging for another shot. Soon after would be the Archer of Infamy, Damien Priest, claiming his stake in the NXT Title picture as well. Balor would smoothly see himself out of the ring as the three challengers begin to jaw toward one and other. But before Balor can get away scot-free...

Jake Atlas v. Isiah Swerve Scott

The men kick things off on the ground before Atlas is unceremoniously dumped to the outside. Swerve escorts Atlas back into the ring before Atlas looked to build some offense. Swerve Scott would quickly counter and put on a display of offense that left Atlas reeling. Swerve Scott would look to continue chaining move after move...

...but one too many allowed Atlas to find an opening and blow up Swerve's gameplan with a thunderous clothesline. Swerve was never the same though he tried to capitalize on the young Atlas but in Swerve's unique offense, Atlas found another opening in an oddly set roll up; pinning Swerve Scott for the three count! Atlas would look for the handshake but Swerve was not having it as he stormed out of the ring and up the aisle to the back.

Imperium v. Ever-Rise v. GYV

We return from break with a triple threat tag match. Ever-Rise has certainly been a thorn in the side of our two other teams and they look for a little payback as a moment of teamwork leaves Ever-Rise on the outside looking in...

...while Imperium and GYV continue their endless feud. Ever-Rise would pick their shots...

...and allow their opponents to wear each other down but even the best opportunities would result in bupkiss while Ever-Rise appeared more of an annoyance rather than an opponent. GYV would ultimately pick up the pinfall victory and leave Ever-Rise, once again, in the lurch.