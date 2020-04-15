WWE NXT Live Coverage (4-15-2020)

It has been a busy eventful day in the wrestling world. And Tonight's NXT is a jam-packed show, to say the least. Finn Balor looks to be on a collision course with the ring general himself WALTER, but first, he will have to battle Imperium's Fabian Aichner, at the request of his nefarious leader. The tournament to determine the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion kicks off tonight, with Group A competing to finish top of their respective table and advance to the grand final.

NXT Champion Adam Cole recently took to social media, offering The Velveteen Dream the chance to sit down and have a 'chat' with the champ. Will Dream accept Cole's proposal? Or will he have an entirely different experience planned for tonight?

Last week on WWE’s The Bump, NXT General Manager William Regal said he had some decisions to make regarding the NXT Tag Team Titles, as Pete Dunne is in the U.K. and unable to join Matt Riddle to defend their titles due to current circumstances.

After conferring with The BroserWeights, Regal reached his decision and tonight we will see Riddle paired with a mystery partner, defending the NXT Tag Team Championships. Will Riddle and his new friend be able to keep the UE from the belts? For Riddle's sake let's hope they do... an angry Pete Dunne isn't a fun one!

Stay tuned for live coverage that will be beginning at 8 pm EST.