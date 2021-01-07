WWE NXT: New Years Evil 1/6/21

In what has been a day of uncertainty, sadness, fear, and a touch of embarrassment for America, I would like to take a minute and remind the internet wrestling community that tonight was meant to bring us a hell of a wrestling lineup, and dammit, I will be delivering half of that card! No more Trump, no more politics, no more BS.

Tonight is for wrestling. Tonight is for NXT and AEW. Tonight is for the fans...

18 minutes and counting folks... get your popcorn ready, Here's your card while we wait.

It is also known that Timothy Thatcher was pulled from his Pit Fight with Tomasso Ciampa; citing a leg injury as the cause. GM William Regal was boarish in his statement though when he also reassured fans that once Thatcher was healthy, that match would take place.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

8 mins...

Good evening ladies and gentlemen and welcome to tonight's New Year's Evil Event! Welcome everyone, DNezz here and we're jumping right into the fire as Damien Priest makes his way to the ring!

1 Gallery 1 Images

That entrance still gets me as Karrion Kross gets ready for his official in-ring debut! The men have a stare down as the bell tolls and we are underway! The match begins with both men locked in and jockeying for position. Kross, the early aggressor, but switfly countered by Priest who pie-faces Kross for his troubles. The men decide to have their efforts in a striking match and Priest looks crisp until Kross tosses his opponent across the ring with a Clutch Bomb.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kross begins his zombie-like pace he proceeds to dismantle The Archer with his smashmouth style. Priest, ever resilient though, endures the torture and rallies back as he absorbs the punishment delivered by Kross. Priest managers to coax Kross into a round of Rope-a-dope and then capitalized on his winded foe, landing an impressive Mid-Rope Twisting Senton! The Archer appeared to gain some steam and looked to be the first to hang a loss on Kross.

The Archer of Infamy threw every last arrow at the beast known as Karrion Kross, but even his best effort paired with his: "never say die", rebellious machismo would not be enough to defeat the beast. Defiant to the end, Priest fell victim to the Saito Suplex as well as a forearm to the back of the head for good measure. A solid effort by both men. Dare I say, Damien Priest looks really good.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The bell sounds and we are underway as former partners in Mexico, clash for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship! Escobar emerges early but The King of the Ropes quickly overwhelms Escobar with his fast-paced lucha libre style!

Metalik looked impressive in the early going but a costly miscalculation by Metalik allowed Escobar the opportunity to make a comeback and begin to wear down the challenger.

Escobar puts his power and technical prowess on display but his surfboard stretch defies him as Metalik brings him over the top for the two count! Things start to pick up as Metalik really pushes the pace and incorporates his high-flying offense, looking to claim victory and the belt he's been chasing since the finals of the Cruiserweight Classic. As Metalik ascended to the top, Dorado came flying across the steel steps, preventing last-second interference from Escobar's posse. In the confusion, Escobar was able to plant Metalik to the mat and earn a pinfall over The King of the Ropes.