WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Preview 1.10.23

Tonight the men and women of WWE NXT look to cash in on their New Year’s resolutions weather that be winning championship gold, earning a championship opportunity, proving themselves as the best in the world or defending the honor

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Bron Breakker defends his NXT Championship against Hrayson Waller in what has quickly evolved into a high-stakes, tension-filled rivalry.

Since winning the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller has made his disdain for Breakker known, using any chance he gets to belittle and embarrass the champion, highlighted by wearing a hidden armored vest and baiting the champion into Spearing him.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Breakker has grown increasingly frustrated by the antics of the challenger, smashing equipment backstage and eventually attacking Waller on the latest episode of "The Grayson Waller Effect."

Will Breakker stave off another dangerous challenge, or will the Waller era begin in NXT? Tune in to New Year's Evil tonight at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Julius and Brutus Creed have been looking to make a statement as one of the fastest-rising tag teams in NXT, but in their way is the monstrous tag team of Veer and Sanga, the pair collectively known as Indus Sher.

The bad blood between the two teams has been stirring for weeks as injuries and animosity have mounted. Now, the tandems finally face off with their pride and egos on the line as only one can walk out of NXT New Year's Evil victorious.

Will The Creed Brothers build off of their strong 2022 campaign, or will Indus Sher show that they're the most powerful tag team in NXT?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Dijak has promised to deliver Hard Justice to NXT, and in his way first is "The Don of NXT" Tony D’Angelo.

The two men have been at odds for weeks as both want to take the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee. During D’Angelo’s matchup with Lee, Dijak appeared and abducted and attacked D’Angelo’s right hand man, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

D’Angelo had no choice but to challenge Dijak at New Year's Evil. and the challenge was gladly accepted.

Will Dijak continue to run roughshod over NXT, or will Tony D’Angelo stop him in his tracks?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Since arriving in NXT a few weeks ago, Drew Gulak has taken a shine to up-and-comer Hank Walker, but his presence has irked other NXT Superstars.

Charlie Dempsey is one of those Superstars, and the second-generation mat technician wants to show Gulak, Walker and the rest of NXT that he’s next in line for greatness.

Will Dempsey prove that he’s untouchable in the ring, or will Walker show that Gulak’s training has turned him into a budding star? Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World following tonight’s show for immediate results and recap.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!