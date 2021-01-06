WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Preview  1. 6. 21

I hope everyone has had a safe and great holiday. Time to leave the horrible and horrendous year that was 2020 in the rear view mirror as we ring in 2021 with the black and gold brand.

Tonight is New Years Evil and NXT has a STACKED card on deck for the first show of the new year. What better way to ring in the new year than a show hosted by Dexter Lumis?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez(Last Women Standing Match):

Preview (via WWE) - After weeks of hostilities, Rhea Ripley will look to finally settle her longstanding issue with Raquel González in what promises to be a brutal showdown, as the powerful adversaries will lock horns in a Last Woman Standing Match at NXT New Year’s Evil.

The Nightmare and “Big Mami Cool” have warred with each other for months, with tensions reaching a boiling point more recently. The two were on opposite sides of an epic Women’s WarGames Match, where González scored the winning pinfall to establish her dominance.

A couple of weeks later, González also cost Ripley a loss to Toni Storm, interfering and sending Ripley shoulder-first into the ring post.

The Capitol Wrestling Center barely contained the two the next week, as they threw hands in a pull-apart brawl that only ended when approximately a dozen officials separated them.

What’s in store when these two rivals collide in a bout that can only end when one is no longer able to answer the referee’s 10 count?

Damian Priest vs Karrion Kross:

Preview (via WWE) - The hourglass has run out on the long-awaited return of Karrion Kross. Will time soon be up for Damian Priest as well?

The two powerhouses will clash at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Nonplussed by the re-emergence of sinister siren Scarlett as he and others made their case for an NXT Title opportunity, Priest invited Kross to meet him face to face.

The doomsday deviant responded by later assaulting Priest, putting The Archer of Infamy on the NXT Injury Report with a devastating powerbomb on the stage.

Kross, who demolished the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee en route to becoming NXT Champion this past summer before suffering a shoulder injury, looked every bit as destructive in his return to the ring against Desmond Troy.

With the tone already set for what figures to be a savage encounter, will Priest become Kross’ latest victim, or will he take another step toward infamy by dealing Kross his first defeat?

Santos Escobar vs Gran Metalik(NXT Cruiserweight Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Gran Metalik made an instant impact upon coming to NXT last week, and now he has eyes on something even bigger: the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

He will challenge Santos Escobar for the title this Wednesday night at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Metalik & fellow Lucha House Party teammate Lince Dorado confronted Legado del Fantasma, leading to a tag team match where they took down Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde, sending a message to Escobar.

Will The King of the Ropes be the one to finally dethrone Escobar? Or will the champion’s dominant reign continue?

Xia Li and Boa Return to NXT TONIGHT:

Preview (via WWE) - After undergoing arduous punishment and training, Xia Li and Boa are set to return at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Li and Boa were taken away by a mysterious man, apparently failing to meet an ultimatum delivered in cryptic letters after Li came up short in several matches. For weeks, both have been shrouded in secrecy, with the NXT Universe seeing only glimpses of their brutal training regimen led by that same man — and another unknown figure looking on.

Enigma aside, one thing that’s clear is that neither Superstar is likely to be the same. What can we expect to see when Xia Li and Boa are back on the black-and-gold brand this Wednesday night? And might we learn more about the mysterious figures they’ve been intertwined with?

Finn Balor vs Kyle O’Reilly(NXT Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - When Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly last shared the same ring, O’Reilly broke Bálor’s jaw, but The Prince left with the NXT Championship.

Can The Undisputed ERA’s martial-arts master flip the script and finally break through when he challenges Bálor for the NXT Title at NXT New Year’s Evil?

Already one of the most decorated tag team competitors in NXT history, O’Reilly has recently cemented himself as a force in singles action, as well. After winning the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator, O’Reilly pushed Bálor to the limit in one of the most hard-hitting affairs in the annals of the black-and-gold brand at NXT TakeOver 31.

And now after outlasting Pete Dunne in a grueling encounter, O’Reilly has another date with The Prince. But he’s not the only one with unfinished business, as Bálor is seeking a receipt after suffering a broken jaw that has kept him on the shelf.

Will Bálor further fortify his throne atop NXT, or will O’Reilly bring The Prince’s reign to an end?

Find out at NXT New Year's Evil, Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 8/7 C on USA Network!

