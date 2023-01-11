Skip to main content
WWE NXT News Years Evil Results and Recap 1.10.23

WWE NXT News Years Evil Results and Recap 1.10.23

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT was the New Years Evil edition. The NXT Championship was on the line, championship opportunities and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

The students of Chase U starting off the new semester on the right foot 

Wes Lee keeping a close eye on the action

E0325129-DDD3-4A15-8BEA-6B5A14CA9AF4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Dijack defeated Tony D’Angelo 

The Modern Day Maharaja is here in NXT 

That was a tough first round 

Gallus boys are back

AA2EED83-8F1C-42A9-842B-27F65709EF4D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Gallus won the Tag Team Gauntlet 

The heat just got turned to 11

Guess who’s back?

0FAA796A-A650-439B-91DF-BBAB0CF01F43
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller to retain the NXT Championship via countout

DBF02467-8A0F-4A5A-9C44-B191A8D6B299
1
Gallery
1 Images

Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker 

The B I G S T R O N G B O I found a new permanent home 

17615C42-66E7-4813-A16A-F2F49A8E7E43
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jinder Mahal defeated Julius Creed 

The Data Collector streaming only on NXT 

8B9B4472-EE34-4589-BB0C-51EB24B6769A
1
Gallery
1 Images

Toxic Attraction won the #1 Contender’s Battle Royal 

As a result of the controversial finish to the NXT Championship match 

Related Articles

356B76F5-6B89-4B59-B0DB-34403019DBBE
WWE NXT

WWE NXT News Years Evil Results and Recap 1.10.23

0DDF35F3-3823-4009-B42B-B036F80A522E
WWE NXT

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Preview 1.10.23

83EB36C4-0A71-436D-BDE6-5F5D0855F608
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.9.23

C0163607-B6A5-430C-983C-9CD9533BD76A
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.9.23

21F10319-EF73-40D8-A26C-33F3543D33EE
WWE

2023 Royal Rumble Entrant Tracker

5A1C8BC0-EDF4-457A-8983-071F57A4546D
WWE News

Vince McMahon’s return and potential sale of WWE

9178A4AA-13E2-443E-9530-5CF57B57F6F6
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 1.16.23

D706A20B-EBEF-4257-A1CA-157FAF130676
WWE News

WWE Money in the Bank is heading across the pond this July