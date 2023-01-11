WWE NXT News Years Evil Results and Recap 1.10.23
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT was the New Years Evil edition. The NXT Championship was on the line, championship opportunities and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
The students of Chase U starting off the new semester on the right foot
Wes Lee keeping a close eye on the action
Dijack defeated Tony D’Angelo
The Modern Day Maharaja is here in NXT
That was a tough first round
Gallus boys are back
Gallus won the Tag Team Gauntlet
The heat just got turned to 11
Guess who’s back?
Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller to retain the NXT Championship via countout
Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker
The B I G S T R O N G B O I found a new permanent home
Jinder Mahal defeated Julius Creed
The Data Collector streaming only on NXT
Toxic Attraction won the #1 Contender’s Battle Royal
As a result of the controversial finish to the NXT Championship match