WWE NXT on SYFY Preview 7.27.21

Tonight and next week’s episodes of WWE NXT will air on the SYFY network due to USA Network airing The Olympics.

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Samoa Joe looking for revenge against NXT Champion Karrion Kross for choking him out the week prior, Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended her title against Xia Li plus Kross choked out and out NXT General Manager William Regal.

We now sit just 27 days away from TakeOver 36. What is next for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Adam Cole will be faced with a Colossal challenge when he faces off with Bronson Reed this Tuesday night.

The two Superstars appeared headed in opposite trajectories after Reed lost the NXT North American Title to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Cole outlasted Kyle O’Reilly in a grueling battle at the NXT Great American Bash. As Cole tried to bask in the glory of his victory, the Colossal Superstar made his way to the ring in search of his golden opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Will Reed step up his game to take down the black-and-gold icon?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan are ready for a scrap, and they don’t need to look further than the brutal tandem of Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher.

Dunne & Lorcan have not competed since late June but appeared to be itching for a fight when they called out Ciampa & Thatcher last week on NXT. The Blackheart & Thatcher were stunned in their NXT Tag Team showdown with MSK, but the chemistry continues to grow between the technically savvy duo.

Who will stake their claim as the black-and-gold brand’s toughest tag team?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Carmelo Hayes and Josh Briggs will leave it all on the mat, as each Superstar looks to launch their black-and-gold careers in the First Round of the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Hayes channeled his inner John Cena with a challenge of Adam Cole last month. Although Hayes eventually fell short, he let the NXT Universe and Briggs know he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Duke Hudson and Odyssey Jones have already punched their tickets to the semifinals of the NXT Breakout Tournament. Who will be the next man to join them?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!