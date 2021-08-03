WWE NXT on SYFY Preview 8.3.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT was sort of a homecoming for the black and gold brand as WWE NXT used to air on the SYFY network. We saw the card for TakeOver 36 beginning to take shape as two title matches were confirmed and one was heavily teased plus we saw the return of Ridge Holland.

We now sit just 19 days away from TakeOver 36. What is next for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Diamond Mine have set their sights on Bobby Fish ever since they graced the black-and-gold brand, and now Roderick Strong will look to deliver a crushing blow to his old friend.

Fish got the better of his Undisputed ERA running mate when the veteran brawler and Kushida teamed up to topple Strong & Tyler Rust.

Who will emerge with the victory when Fish and Strong share the ring one-on-one?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The final spot in the NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinals will be up for grabs when Joe Gacy battles Trey Baxter.

Gacy made an impactful debut with a win over Desmond Troy on 205 Live, while Baxter turned heads in his NXT Cruiserweight Title challenge of Kushida last month.

Who will advance in the NXT Breakout Tournament?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - All is fair in love and war.

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis are set to put that axiom to the test in a Love Her or Leave Her Match this Tuesday on NXT.

The fate of the black-and-gold brand’s favorite couple is on the line, as Indi Hartwell’s romantic future is in the hands of Gargano and Lumis. A win for Gargano, and the beloved InDex relationship will be officially over. A win for Lumis, on the other hand, will finally allow their love to run free.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Will Gargano put an end to the oddly mesmerizing infatuation? Or will Lumis prove that love truly does conquer all?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma will bring their rivalry into the squared circle this Tuesday night on NXT.

Each team has hit high notes of aggression in recent weeks, as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott scored a smash hit with a crushing guitar chord to Joaquin Wilde. Legado del Fantasma would return the favor the following week with an all-out assault that derailed Hit Row’s match with Imperium.

Will Top Dolla & Ashante Adonis return the favor? Or will Raul Mendoza & Wilde blindside their opponents with a victory?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!