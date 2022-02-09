WWE NXT on SYFY Results: Men’s Dusty Cup finals set, Dolph Ziggler works Tuesdays now, Mandy Rose retains 2.8.22

Tonight WWE NXT aired on SYFY due to the Winter Olympics and will air NXT Vengeance Day next week on SYFY as well. We also saw the NXT Women’s Title on the line plus the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic Cup finals were set.

Here are the results:

The Creed Brothers defeated Grizzled Young Veterans to advance to the Dusty Cup Finals

Tiffany Stratton defeated Wendy Choo via pinfall

Pete Dunne defeated Draco Anthony via Bitter End

Next week we not only got a steel cage match but a steel cage match with WEAPONS.

LA Knight defeated Sanga via pinfall

This summit quickly turned from talking about Breakker vs Santos next week to talking about a certain showoff

Dolph vs Ciampa???

Santos reminded Bron Breakker that he isn’t an afterthought

Sarray defeated Dakota Kai via pinfall

MSK defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to advance to the finals of the Dusty Classic finals next week

Mandy Rose defeated Kay Lee Ray to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

Io Shirai made the save for Kay Lee Ray

