NXT Preview: The Dusty Classic Kicks Tonight 1.13.21

Last week NXT ranged in the new year with New Year’s Evil and on that night NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and NXT Champion Finn Balor successfully defended their titles. Raquel Gonzalez and Karrion Kross proved their dominance as Kross defeated Damian Priest and Gonzalez was the last woman standing.

Tonight the Dusty Classic kicks off with two first round matches. What else is in store for the black and gold brand as we continue to NXT TakeOver: Valentine’s Day?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic represents unfinished business for The Grizzled Young Veterans, and this time they intend to finish the job.

Zack Gibson & James Drake will clash with recent rivals Ever-Rise Wednesday night on NXT to open the 2021 tournament.

The Grizzled Young Veterans soared to the finals of last year’s classic, knocking off Kushida & Alex Shelley and The Undisputed ERA before falling just short against Pete Dunne & Riddle.

Hailing themselves as the “best tag team of this generation,” Gibson & Drake are no strangers to Chase Parker & Matt Martel, who will be looking to pull off a major upset.

Preview (via WWE) - The Undisputed ERA already know what it takes to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Can they hoist The Dusty Cup yet again?

Adam Cole & Roderick Strong look to take their first step toward accomplishing that exact goal when they take on Breezango as the 2021 classic kicks off Wednesday night on NXT.

NXT’s most decorated faction — and the winners of the 2018 tournament with Cole and Kyle O’Reilly prevailing — figures to be a heavy favorite among the 2021 field. But for all their out-of-the-ring antics, Breezango showed in 2020 that they’re far from a pushover, capturing the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Preview (via WWE) - Fire the war cannons – Shotzi Blackheart will roll into battle against Candice LeRae tonight on NXT.

The rivalry has continued to escalate, as Blackheart has made it her mission to deal The Way one devastating blow after another. Blackheart teamed with Kushida last week to defeat Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano in a Mixed Tag Team Match at NXT New Year’s Evil. LeRae, however, claimed a victory when their two teams matched up in a WarGames Match, but the larger conflict rages hotter than ever.

Preview (via WWE) - Is there another curse heading Johnny Gargano’s way?

After successfully defending his NXT North American Championship and breaking his curse against Leon Ruff last week at NXT New Year’s Evil, Johnny Gargano is back in action tonight against Dexter Lumis in non-title action.

The host of last week’s festivities will put down the artist utensils and shift his cold eyes back to the ring with a serious opportunity to knock off Gargano and get himself in the NXT North American Title conversation. But will Gargano’s colleague in The Way, Austin Theory, prove to be too much of a roadblock for Lumis to overcome at ringside?

