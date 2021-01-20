WWE NXT Preview: First Round Action of the Men’s Dusty Classic Continues and The Women’s Dusty Classic Commences

Last week’s edition of NXT saw the commencement of the sixth annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. We saw teams like The Grizzled Young Veterans, Undisputed Era, and the debuting MSK advance to the second round. We also learn the first four teams in the first annual Women’s Dusty Classic.

What is in store for the black and gold brand as we head towards NXT TakeOver: Valentine’s Day?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is full of intriguing first-round matchups, but perhaps none more than the clash of styles set to take place between Lucha House Party and Imperium on NXT.

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado made an instant impact upon their arrival in NXT, knocking off Legado del Fantasma, and Metalik nearly dethroned Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Title.

Now, they’re in search of different hardware, but first they’ll have to get by Imperium, who figures to be one of the favorites to win it all. Marcel Barthes & Fabian Aichner are not only former NXT Tag Team Champions, but they also reached the semifinals of last year’s tournament.

Who will advance to the second round? Find out Wednesday on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - The first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is set to kick off, but only one team can make history as the inaugural winners.

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter are well aware they’re considered underdogs in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but they’re planning on shocking the world.

Their potential run to the Dusty Cup will have to go through the dangerous duo of Toni Storm & Mercedes Martinez, whom Catanzaro & Carter will meet in the first round.

Storm & Martinez may represent the toughest team in the entire field, though Catanzaro & Carter own a significant chemistry advantage, as Storm, the former NXT UK Women’s Champion, is teaming with Martinez for the first time.

Tune in to NXT this Wednesday to see which team takes the first step toward history!

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Gargano has tapped Austin Theory as his protégé, using him to help win and regain the NXT North American Title. Now, can they win the Dusty Cup together?

The Way will take on two foes who have given Gargano trouble in recent months in Kushida & Leon Ruff in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First-Round Match on NXT.

Ruff stunned Gargano last fall to become North American Champion before later losing the title back to Johnny Wrestling in a Triple Threat Match, thanks in large part to Theory.

Meanwhile, Kushida owns a recent victory over Gargano, pinning him in a Mixed Tag Team Match alongside Shotzi Blackheart against Gargano & Candice LeRae. And he may have his eyes on more than just the Dusty Cup if last week’s NXT was any indication. NXT’s resident Time Splitter evened the numbers game for Dexter Lumis against Gargano and Theory, forcing Johnny Wrestling to tap to the Hoverboard Lock before grabbing Gargano’s title and throwing it back in his lap.

Do Kushida & Ruff have Gargano’s number? Or will Gargano & Theory find The Way to victory?

Preview (via WWE) - Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher share more dislike for each other than perhaps anyone else in NXT. This Wednesday night on NXT, they’ll finally take their animosity to one of the most barbaric structures in sports-entertainment: the Fight Pit.

In a conflict that originated with Ciampa’s disdain for how Thatcher bullied his students, the dissension has become increasingly deep-rooted. Though The Blackheart defeated Thatcher at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, the issue was far from over.

Ciampa defeated former Thatcher student Tyler Rust, and then the following week halted Thatcher’s ruthless post-match beatdown of Leon Ruff, spiking him with the Willow’s Bell DDT.

Then Ciampa issued the boldest of challenges, saying he’d see Thatcher inside the NXT Fight Pit.

Originally scheduled to take place at NXT New Year’s Evil, this match was postponed due to an injury setback for Thatcher, but he is now medically cleared.

Like Thatcher, Ciampa is certainly one of the black-and-gold brand’s hardest hitters, so the savage structure is fitting. But with Thatcher having won the only previous NXT Fight Pit, will The Blackheart be able to prevail?

Don’t miss the return of the Fight Pit on NXT, this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!