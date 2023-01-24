Skip to main content
WWE NXT Preview 1.24.23

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw the fallout from New Year’s Evil. Axiom and Apollo Crews defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Thea Hail picked up her first win plus NXT Women’s Champion Roxane Perez and Lyra Valkyria defeated Toxic Attraction in the main event. 

With 11 days left until NXT Vengeance Day in Charlotte, North Carolina who will gain momentum and what other matches will be added to the card?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs Alba Fyre (NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Indi Hartwell vs Tiffany Stratton

Thea Hail’s Award Ceremony 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show. 

