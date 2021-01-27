WWE NXT Preview: A Night of Tag Team Action 1. 27. 21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw the First Round of the Men’s Dusty Classic come to an end as Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa advanced against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari on 205 Live and Lucha House Party defeated IMPERIUM on NXT.

We also saw history made last week as the first ever Women’s Dusty Classic Commences and the first ever Women’s Match on 205 Live. Kacy and Kayden defeated Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez to advance to the second round while Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeated Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin to advance.

What is in store for the black and gold brand tonight as we inch closer and closer to TakeOver on Valentine’s Day?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - MSK dazzled the NXT Universe in their spectacular debut. Can they move one step closer to making history in their second bout?

Nash Carter & Wes Lee will collide with Killian Dain & Drake Maverick in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal bout this Wednesday night.

The debuting duo of Carter & Lee impressed with seamless double-team attacks and amazing athleticism in knocking off Jake Atlas & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott last week.

But while Atlas & Scott weren’t exactly on the same page, Dain & Maverick have worked in cohesion despite their seemingly inherent incompatibility. The mismatched duo proved effective once again in a victory over August Grey & Curt Stallion to get here.

Will MSK build off their red-hot start on the black-and-gold brand, or are Dain & Maverick poised to advance to the semifinals?

Preview (via WWE) - Raquel González & Dakota Kai have left plenty of wreckage in their wake since aligning almost a year ago. Now they’ve set their sights on some hardware.

“Big Mami Cool” & Kai will look to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this Wednesday night as they battle Aliyah & Jessi Kamea, accompanied by Robert Stone.

Arguably no competitor in NXT is hotter right now than González. The powerhouse Superstar ended 2020 by scoring the winning final in WarGames against NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, then toppled former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley in a brutal Last Woman Standing Match. Gonzalez and Kai have shown they’ll do anything it takes to win, whether by hook or by crook.

On the other side of the ring, client retention was an issue for The Robert Stone Brand last year, with only Aliyah remaining. By bringing Kamea into the fold, has Stone found the antidote for his brand’s shortcomings?

Preview (via WWE) - Kushida & Leon Ruff flashed big-time potential as a duo in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Knocking off one of the tournament’s most seasoned teams will prove to be an even bigger challenge, however.

This Wednesday night, NXT’s resident Time Splitter & Ruff will take on The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Kushida & Ruff took down The Way’s Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory next week, showing off stunning chemistry for an inexperienced squad.

They will be significantly outmatched in that department by Zack Gibson & James Drake, who are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions and runners-up in last year’s tournament. Gibson & Drake took care of Ever-Rise in the first round.

Do Kushida & Ruff have the recipe for a run to The Cup, or will The Grizzled Young Veterans continue unabated back toward the finals?

Preview (via WWE) - Alongside Pete Dunne, Oney Lorca & Danny Burch have made strange bedfellows out of Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly. Will The Prince and O’Reilly make them regret it?

The NXT Champion will team up with martial-arts specialist against the NXT Tag Team Champions this Wednesday night.

Bálor and The Undisputed ERA came to each other’s aid two weeks ago in separate brawls with Dunne, Lorcan and Burch, though the latter trio undoubtedly got the better of the exchange, leaving Bálor and O’Reilly lying and reaggravating their injuries.

The Prince sought payback, but NXT General Manager William Regal forced him to find a partner. That’s where O’Reilly steps in, repaying the favor to Bálor despite their previous ultra-physical clashes for the NXT Title.

Do Bálor & O’Reilly have what it takes to beat the champs? And will Dunne be far behind?

