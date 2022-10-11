WWE NXT Preview 10.11.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Von Wagner qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark become number one contender’s to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and so much more.

Tonight we will see who claims the final spot in the ladder match and the winner of the best of three series between Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Once again, Javier Bernal’s ego has written a check his body has to try to cash as he steps into the ring for a showdown with NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

The self-proclaimed “future NXT Champion” mocked Breakker’s choice to defend his title in a Triple Threat Match, as Bernal claimed to have more brains than Breakker. The NXT Champion scoffed at the remarks, stating that Bernal’s brain just secured a match. And since Breakker doesn’t want to wait to prove how wrong “Big Body Javy” is, the two Superstars will lock horns to kick off the show.

Can Bernal pull off the biggest upset of his young career, or will “Big Body Breakker” teach Bernal a lesson? Don’t miss a minute of the action tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - There’s nowhere for Toxic Attraction to hide – Alba Fyre is coming for retribution.

The bat-wielding Superstar derailed last week’s Six-Woman Tag Team showdown with an abduction of Mandy Rose in the NXT parking lot. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne would fall short in their NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles No. 1 Contenders' Match against Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons.

Now, Jayne will look to regroup and try to slow the intimidating onslaught of Fyre in a one-on-one matchup.

Will Dolin be close by to help tip the scales and where in the world is the NXT Women’s Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - It all comes down to this.

After two thrilling, high-flying showdowns, Nathan Frazer and Axiom are tied with one win apiece in their best-of-three series. With the final match set to determine the overall winner, Frazer and Axiom will have more on the line than bragging rights, as it was determined that the victor of their third meeting will earn a spot in the upcoming North American Title Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Preview (via WWE) - Wes Lee never intended to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match by injuring Tony D’Angelo in their qualification match, but accidents happen, and as Lee knows all too well, sometimes you just have to play the hand your dealt.

But The Don’s right-hand man Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo doesn’t see things the same way. In his mind, Lee purposely took out D’Angelo to earn his opportunity at Halloween Havoc. All alone, “Stacks” plans to show Lee that there are consequences to his actions, accidental or not.

Can “Stacks” gain retribution for D’Angelo, or will Lee prove it was all an unfortunate accident? Tune in tonight to NXT at 8/7 C on USA to find out.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

