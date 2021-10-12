WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 10. 12.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw MSK successfully defended their NXT Tag Team Titles against three teams in a fatal four way elimination match. We also saw the debut of Tony D’Angelo plus the announcement of NXT Halloween Havoc which takes place on Tuesday October 26th. On that night Tommaso Ciampa will defend his title against Bron Breakker or possibly in a triple threat.

Tonight newly drafted SmackDown superstar Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defends his North American Title, Joe Gacy looks to add himself to the NXT Championship Match at Halloween Havoc and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The war between Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row comes to a head next Tuesday night as Santos Escobar finally gets his opportunity at Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s NXT North American Championship.

The rivalry between the two factions has intensified as of late, and Escobar looks to get the last laugh before Hit Row heads to Smackdown after being drafted on Night 1 of the WWE Draft.

Can Escobar add gold to his Familia, or will “Swerve” be bringing the title to Friday nights?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Joe Gacy is looking to make Halloween Havoc a safe space.

After Tommaso Ciampa’s open challenge for his NXT Title was met by Bron Breakker, Gacy approached Ciampa about making the match more inclusive with his addition.

Open to the competition, Ciampa gave Gacy an opportunity to be added to the title match if he can defeat the champ on next week’s NXT. Will the NXT Championship Match become a Triple Threat? Or will Ciampa silence the voice of an unheard generation?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Kyle O’Reilly has suffered attacks from Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland for weeks, and Von Wagner has been the lone Superstar to come to his aid.

Despite wanting to handle business his own way, can O’Reilly put his trust in Wagner as the pair join forces to take on Holland and The BruiserWeight in tag team action?

