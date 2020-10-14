WWE NXT Preview (10/14/20)

Last week was the fallout from TakeOver 31 and we saw the in-ring return of Ember Moon in tag team action. We also saw Ridge Holland get stretched out of the Capitol Wrestling Center with a serve leg injury.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong(#1 Contender's Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Who will get the next chance to challenge Breezango? That opportunity will be on the line tomorrow night as Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan take on Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish in an NXT Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Match. Burch & Lorcan have yet to taste championship gold, but they’ve long been one of the black-and-gold brand’s hardest-hitting duos. Meanwhile, Strong & Fish have their sights set on an unprecedented fourth NXT Tag Team Championship for The Undisputed ERA.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Damien Priest vs Dexter Lumis(NXT North American Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Damian Priest has turned aside all comers for his NXT North American Championship thus far, but can his reign survive The Tortured Artist's wrath?Priest will defend the title against Dexter Lumis tomorrow night on NXT, as announced on Twitter by NXT GM William Regal.

The Archer of Infamy has quickly established himself as a fighting champion since claiming the title in an unbelievable Five-Way Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX, overcoming challenges from Johnny Gargano and Timothy Thatcher, respectively. Lumis originally earned a spot in that Ladder Match, but wasn't cleared to compete due to an ankle injury. The bizarre Superstar took care of Austin Theory in one-on-one action last week, looking equal parts impressive and disturbing in his return to the ring. Will Priest hit his mark yet again, or will Lumis slither his way to championship gold?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!