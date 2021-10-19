WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 10.19.21

Last week’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw their-ring debut of Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile, The debut of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta as a team, and Carmelo Hayes successfully cashing in his contract to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Tonight is the go home show for Halloween Havoc. What is next for the men and women of the NXT roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The rivalry between Odyssey Jones and Andre Chase runs deep ever since Jones got the better of Chase in the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

Since that match, the founder of Chase University has been a perpetual thorn in Jones’ side, notably interfering in Jones’ recent match against LA Knight.

This Tuesday, Jones will finally get his hands on Chase, but will he end up being the next lesson at Chase University?

Preview (via WWE) - Tradition is everything to Tony D’Angelo, and the NXT newcomer is back to uphold the tradition following his impressive debut victory over Malik Blade.

Tune in to see the new made man of NXT 2.0 get the streets talking once again, as he steps into the ring for singles action Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Preview (via WWE) - A lot can happen between now and Halloween Havoc, and Bron Breakker wants to make sure Tommaso Ciampa is at his best when the two meet for the NXT Championship. So, when The Grizzled Young Veterans tried to intimidate The Blackheart, Breakker stepped in to back up the champ.

They may be on opposite sides of the ring come Oct. 26, but for now, Ciampa and Breakker will unite in an effort to take down GYV. Can the tentative allies work together long enough to earn a victory, or will Ciampa and Breakker head into Halloween Havoc less than 100 percent thanks to GYV?

Preview (via WWE) - There has been no love lost between tag teams Io Shirai & Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta and Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, as witnessed in last week’s melee. With a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles looming at Halloween Havoc, the stakes have just risen as one member of each duo will battle for the right to Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal.

But only one Superstar can test their fortune, so who will earn that right?

Tune in Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA to find out when one member from each team is chosen to step into the ring for a special Triple Threat Match to decide who gets the opportunity.

