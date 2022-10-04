WWE NXT Preview 10.4.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Wes Lee qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match in controversial fashion, Alba Frye leaned a fiery hand… or baseball bat to Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark against Toxic Attraction and Gallus ended up indefinitely suspended after coming up short in a Pubs Rules Match against Brooks Jenson and Josh Briggs.

Tonight we continue on the road to NXT Halloween Havoc as we have another qualifying match and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The heat has been turned up a notch between Toxic Attraction and the trio of Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

With all three Superstars having run-ins with Toxic Attraction, it was seemingly just a matter of time until Fyre, Lyons and Stark worked together to fight back against the dominant faction.

After Lyons’ victory over Kayden Carter gave credibility to Lyons & Stark in their pursuit of tag team gold, former two-time champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne stepped to the pair to remind them who really has a claim to the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Just when it looked like Toxic Attraction would jump the tag team in the parking lot, Fyre stepped in to even the odds. With her sights set on Mandy Rose and the NXT Women’s Championship, Fyre has been burning for a chance to knock Rose and her cohorts down a peg.

Don’t miss a second of the action when these six Superstars face off in a massive Six-Woman Tag Team Match tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - “The Grayson Waller Effect” is back on the air Tuesday night!

After a must-see premiere episode, The Arrogant Aussie kicks off another edition of his talk show with special guests Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

Will Waller mediate a truce between the former friends, or will he stoke the fires of their heated rivalry?

Preview (via WWE) - Following his stunning victory over Carmelo Hayes, Andre Chase has earned the right to qualify for the North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, but the last roadblock standing between Chase and the Premium Live Event is the menacing Von Wagner.

Wagner has made it abundantly clear that it’s his world and everyone else is living in it, but can the founder of Chase U keep his hot streak rolling right into Halloween Havoc?

See who punches their ticket to the North American Title Ladder Match tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!

