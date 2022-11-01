WWE NXT Preview 11.1.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT celebrates “The Year of Mandy Rose,” the return of Odyssey Jones to in-ring competition plus RAW superstar R-Truth takes on Grayson Waller.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - It’s been a Toxic year for NXT, as Mandy Rose commemorates more than 365 days as the NXT Women’s Champion this Tuesday.

Rose joins Asuka and Shayna Baszler as the only Superstars to hold NXT Women’s gold for a full calendar year. Following a hard-fought title defense against Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc, the show-stopping Superstar seems as unstoppable as ever.

So, bow before Rose and Toxic Attraction tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - Bron Breakker is crashing back into NXT, as the NXT Champion turns toward the next chapter of his impressive reign.

Breakker outlasted JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov in a brutal NXT Title Triple Threat Match at Halloween Havoc.

What plans will Breakker lay out for the NXT Title picture tonight?

Preview (via WWE) - What’s up NXT?!

R-Truth is heading inside the squared circle at NXT to take on the always controversial Grayson Waller. R-Truth arrived at the Performance Center last week for an ill-advised Halloween Havoc drop-in, and Waller took exception with the Raw Superstar’s appearance and set a showdown between the two.

Don’t miss the collision between R-Truth and Waller tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - The big man is back on NXT, as Odyssey Jones is set to make his in-ring return.

Jones rolled back into NXT to cheer up Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after their NXT Tag Team defeat. Now the larger than life Superstar will make his return to the squared circle after nearly a year away due to injury.

Who will dare to take on Jones when he makes his way back to NXT?

Don't miss Jones' return tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Preview (via WWE) - Four roots, one tree.

Schism's new mantra has evolved with the addition of Ava Raine after last week's shocking reveal on NXT. A red-hooded figure had been lurking by the side of Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid in recent weeks and now Schism has officially shaken the NXT Universe with their newest member.

Tonight, Schism will sit down for an interview on NXT to shed light on their latest actions and their future plans.

Don't miss the latest from the ominous faction tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Preview (via WWE) - Thea Hail proudly carries the banner for Chase U, but Kiana James is intent on remaking the NXT Women's division in her own image.

Hail has embarrassed Mr. Stone in their most recent run-ins, but James delivered a harsh lesson with her defeat of the Chase U protégé in their last encounter. Hail is putting together a winning streak on NXT Level Up but is out to build some momentum on Tuesday nights.

Who will come out on top in the rematch?

Don't miss the clash tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for results and recap immediately following tonight’s show.

