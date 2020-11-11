WWE NXT Preview (11/11/20)

Last week's edition saw all the fallout from NXT Halloween Havoc as we saw Dakota Kai defeat Ember Moon and the death of Shotzi Blackheart's beloved tank. What is in store for the black and gold brand tonight as we are set for two championship bouts? Can Johnny Gargano break his first title defense curse or will we see a new NXT North American Champion?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Can Johnny Gargano Snap His Curse?

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Gargano has vowed to end his championship curse this week on NXT, and he says he’ll do so against a “worthy opponent” this week on NXT.The first two-time NXT North American Champion is out to right what he calls the one blemish on his storied black-and-gold brand legacy. Both previous times Gargano has held a singles title in NXT, he lost in his first defense. His first North American Title reign lasted only 25 days, and he lost the NXT Championship in his first defense against Adam Cole last year. Who will Johnny Wrestling face, and will he finally put the curse to bed? Plus, will the NXT Universe come any closer to learning the identity of the masked assailant who helped him become champion?

Can Xi Li Turn Her Luck Around?

Preview (via WWE) - The NXT Universe still doesn’t know the exact nature of the mysterious letters Xia Li has received in recent weeks, though Li has made it clear she needs a big win. But getting a victory this week will prove to be a tall order as she goes one on one with Raquel González. Li has received several letters from Boa in recent weeks and has looked distraught upon reading them. She revealed they were from her family but declined to share any more details. Instead, she declared that she needed to end her recent losing streak. With the latest letter prompting Li to request a match with the powerful González, can she score a major upset? Or will “Big Mami Cool” prove too dominant to overcome?

Toni Storm vs Candice LeRae:

Preview (via WWE) - Candice LeRae left Shotzi Blackheart devastated after destroying her tank, but Blackheart wasn’t the only one The Poison Pixie upset. Toni Storm will take up arms for Blackheart this week on NXT as she faces off with LeRae. Blackheart was unsettled from the get-go last week in her bout with Storm, as she had been unable to locate her trademark tank. After a back-and-forth battle, LeRae cost Blackheart the match, distracting her when she appeared on the video board. The Poison Pixie was far from done with tormenting Blackheart, though, as she later ran over Blackheart’s tank with a hummer to leave Blackheart despondent. Storm has taken exception to LeRae’s wicked act. Will she teach LeRae a lesson?

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Breezango(NXT Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan may have dubbed themselves “The Kings of NXT,” but Breezango will get a chance to dethrone them as they try to regain the NXT Tag Team Titles. The former champions were the first ones to suffer the wrath of the new alliance between Burch & Lorcan and Pat McAfee, as McAfee played a pivotal role in their bout last month, interfering to help crown new champions. “The Kings of NXT” have run roughshod over the black-and-gold brand since, decimating Kyle O’Reilly after Pete Dunne shockingly joined the fold as well. They made another gruesome example last week, decimating Killian Dain & Drake Maverick and sending both to the NXT Injury Report. Now that Breezango know what they’re up against, can they win back their titles?

