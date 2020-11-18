WWE NXT Preview (11/18/20)

Last week's edition of WWE NXT saw three championship matches and one surprising title change as Leon Ruff shocked not only Johnny Gargano but the ENTIRE world as he won the NXT North American Championship keeping Johnny's curse alive and well.

Tonight's edition of NXT another title will be up for grabs as Rhea Ripley challenges Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title. This match has been brewing since NXT TakeOver: In Your House and we finally get the one on one clash we've been waiting for.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley(NXT Women's Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Rhea Ripley has been on the road to redemption since her WrestleMania stumble. Can she complete her journey and defeat Io Shirai to regain the NXT Women’s Championship?

While The Nightmare suffered one of her biggest setbacks in losing the title to Charlotte Flair earlier this year, Shirai has launched herself to superstardom since overcoming Flair and Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

As champion, The Genius of the Sky has also conquered a formidable list of challengers, including Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai, in addition to a non-title victory over Sasha Banks.

Meanwhile, Ripley has been grinding her way back up the mountain to earn this opportunity, most notably vanquishing fellow powerhouses Mercedes Martinez and Raquel González.

Will Ripley become a two-time NXT Women’s Champion, or simply become Shirai’s latest conquest?

The Prince Returns to NXT:

Preview (via WWE) - What’s next for The Prince and the NXT Championship? Find out this week on NXT!

Finn Bálor will address the future of the NXT Title in his first appearance at the Capitol Wrestling Center since defeating Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31. Bálor had not been cleared for action after suffering a broken jaw and oral lacerations in the brutal, yet successful title defense against O’Reilly.

What will Bálor have to say?

Can Leon Ruff Shock the NXT Universe and Johnny Gargano Again?

Preview (via WWE) - Leon Ruff shocked the world and Johnny Gargano last week. Can he catch lightning in a bottle again and hold on to the NXT North American Championship?

Ruff will defend his newly won title against Gargano tomorrow night on NXT.

Despite admittedly rigging his own “Wheel of Challengers” to determine his opponent, Johnny Wrestling was unable to end his championship curse as Ruff pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the black-and-gold brand.

After pleading his case, Gargano gets his chance to regain the championship gold. Will he become a three-time champion, or does Ruff simply have Gargano’s number?

