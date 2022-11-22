WWE NXT Preview 11.22.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Mandy Rose become the last woman standing and successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Alba Fyre. The shocking story coming out of the show was that Isla Dawn from NXT UK made her NXT debut helping Rose retain the gold.

Tonight the NXT North American Championship will be on the line and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is set to defend his title for the first time against two-time North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Lee won the vacant title at Halloween Havoc in an epic Ladder Match against Hayes and three other Superstars, but Hayes wants a one-on-one match to prove who’s the best. Will Lee be successful in his first defense of his title, or will Hayes become a three-time champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Cora Jade and Wendy Choo finally come to blows after weeks of insults and verbal exchanges.

Jade’s newfound mean streak clashes with Choo’s laid-back personality, and now the two will finally square off live on NXT on tonight at 8/7 C!

Preview (via WWE) - Mandy Rose is the Last Woman Standing, and the NXT Universe will bask in her greatness to kick off tonight’s show.

The NXT Women's Champion overcame another challenge from Alba Fyre last week but not without a shocking assist. As the challenger scaled a ladder, Isla Dawn appeared seemingly from thin air to throw Fyre through the announce table and seal the victory for Rose.

What will happen when Toxic Attraction rolls out the red carpet to begin NXT?

