November 23, 2021
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 11.23.21
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 11.23.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw Cameron Grimes outsmart Duke Hudson during their poker showdown, A triple threat was announced for the NXT North American Championship plus the Women’s War Games Match was announced. 

Tonight we are just 12 days away from NXT War Games. What is NXT for the men and women of the NXT brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa does not appreciate the disrespect coming from the newest generation of NXT Superstars. So, when Grayson Waller called out The Blackheart during “Lashing Out with Lash Legend,” Ciampa was quick to respond.

Ciampa claims that NXT 2.0 is still his show, and he’s ready to show all the young upstarts why he’s the champion.

Did Waller bite off more than he can chew by challenging Ciampa, or will he be able to pull off a massive upset against the NXT Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Everyone wants the “A Title.”

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has put a target on his back after proclaiming himself the “A Champion” of NXT, and Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne have him in their sights.

Gargano has been a thorn in Hayes’ side after returning from his honeymoon duties, looking to reclaim the North American Championship. Gargano’s pursuit of the title led to his interference in Hayes’ match against Dunne.

With Dunne’s victory, he claims to be the first in line for a title opportunity, much to Gargano’s disliking. But Hayes, being the confident Champion he is, decided to give them both an opportunity next week in a Triple Threat Match.

Will we see a new NXT North American Champion next week, or can Hayes prove he’s the “A Champion” of NXT 2.0?

