WWE NXT Preview 11/25

Good Afternoon ladies and gentlemen! DNezz here and let me ask you, Wednesday night's got you down? Are you sick and tired of the "Wednesday Night Wars"? Wouldn't it be better if wrestling fans could just along? Well, I'm here to do my part by bringing you all of the live play-by-play and action that you may miss on Wednesday nights!

I'll be back tonight at 8 pm EST but until then, let's take a look at what's on the card on tonight's Episode of WWE's NXT!

NXT War Games Advantage To Be Decided In a Ladder Match

In what should certainly be our main event of the evening, one member of both Undisputed Era and Pat McAfee & Company will collide in a ladder match to determine which team will hold the advantage in this Saturday's Takeover: War Games! The roof is sure to blow in this pressure cooker as both teams cannot wait to get their hands on each other!

Ember Moon Battles Candice LaRae

After lines were drawn last week, Ember Moon will return fire tonight as battles with The Poison Pixie, Candice LaRae; ahead of Saturday's War Games Event. Can Ember continue to build on her return to NXT and stand out as a top contender for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship, or will LaRae continue to her ascension to the top of the heap among the hopeful's?

A Special Guest to Join Tonight's Commentary Team

It appears that Kevin Owens will make a special appearance tonight and join the NXT Commentary Team! Despite a terrible showing by the Blue Brand's Survivor Series Team, Owens has been a bright spot on every show he has appeared on. Tonight could continue this streak if Owens arrives with ulterior motives during his visit to his old stomping grounds. I could certainly be roped in for another Balor v. Owens.

So be sure to check back in here for our Live Coverage Feed, kicking off at 8 pm EST, and be sure to follow me on Twitter: @ItzMeItzMeItDBD for all of my live reactions to each match and every bit of drama. Until then, DNezz signing off and I'll see you at 8!