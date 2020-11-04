WWE NXT Preview (11/4/20)

Last week's episode of NXT qas Halloween Havoc and you can bet that NXT didn't hold anything back on the ghouls, goblins, and ZOMBIES.

NXT Halloween Havoc not only brought back the wheel but saw two championship matches in which Johnny Gargano captured the NXT North American Championship for the second time.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Ember Moon vs Dakota Kai:

Preview (via WWE) - Dakota Kai targeted one of the biggest names in the NXT Women’s division, and Ember Moon couldn’t be happier that it was her. Moon has vowed to give Kai her “receipt” when they square off in singles competition. Impressing again in her first singles bout since returning to the black-and-gold brand, Moon defeated Jessi Kamea two weeks ago. But she ate a vicious boot to the face from Kai immediately afterward. Moon has made it clear she wants to hold the NXT Women’s Title once again. Will Kai prove to be just another hurdle in her way, or will she stop Moon’s momentum in its tracks?

Shotzi Blackheart vs Toni Storm:

Preview (via WWE) - To the host go the spoils, or at least in this case they do for Shotzi Blackheart. After calling her shot, Blackheart will face hand-picked opponent Toni Storm on NXT. Blackheart was the face of NXT Halloween Havoc, providing a night full of scares as the host of the marquee event. She even played a crucial role in the NXT Women’s Title clash, preventing a masked invader from helping Candice LeRae dethrone Io Shirai in nefarious fashion.

As a result, NXT General Manager William Regal has given Blackheart her choice of opponent, and Blackheart clearly isn’t looking for an easy win. Storm, a former NXT UK Women’s Champion, has impressed since planting her flag on NXT for good. Who will prevail in this battle of two of the black-and-gold brand’s most promising Superstars?

Tommaso Ciampa vs Velveteen Dream:

Preview (via WWE) - Two strikes from Velveteen Dream’s arm cast have made him a “dead man” in Tommaso Ciampa’s eyes, promising Dream severe consequences when they go one on one. His Purple Highness errantly hit Ciampa during a one-on-one bout with Kushida last month, prompting a disqualification. A second blow was even more costly for The Blackheart, as Dream’s cast connecting with Ciampa cost him a loss in their Triple Threat Match with Kushida two weeks again. The former NXT Champion has vowed to make Dream the first victim as Ciampa seeks to rectify what he sees as widespread entitlement across the black-and-gold brand. Will His Purple Highness be able to withstand The Blackheart’s wrath, or it will be Dream Over as Ciampa looks to march back to the top of NXT?

Cameron Grimes vs KUSHIDA:

Preview (via WWE) - One of NXT’s hottest Superstars looks to keep rolling tomorrow night as Kushida battles Cameron Grimes. Kushida’s star has never been brighter since arriving in NXT. The black-and-gold brand’s resident Time Splitter has been landing major victories, most recently toppling Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver 31 and pinning Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat Match last month. Meanwhile, has Grimes recovered after last week’s Haunted House of Terror Match? After what was nothing less than a nightmare for The Technical Savage, Grimes left the bizarre encounter with upper-body injuries, though the mental toll may be even greater after the horrors he experienced at the hands of Dexter Lumis.

