WWE NXT Preview 11.8.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT will see the return of Charlie Dempsey to in-ring action after attacking Andre Chase last week, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Challenger Von Wagner are the this week’s guest on The Grayson Waller Effect plus the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship will be on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - In the first matchup between Katana Chance & Kayden Carter and Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons, an unseen tag took the titles out of the hands of the challengers and resulted in a restart.

The champions made the most of their second chance, as Stark and Lyons now look to make the most of theirs. Following the loss, Stark has appeared increasingly unhinged, as her attempts to take out her frustrations on Indi Hartwell resulted in a loss and apparently a simmering rift with her tag team partner.

Who will walk out with the titles when the two rival teams again meet?

Preview (via WWE) - Axiom is proving to be one of the most electric Superstars in NXT, but he’ll face a sadistic challenge when he steps into the ring against JD McDonagh.

In his last match, McDonagh sent Ilja Dragunov out of the Performance Center on a stretcher with his vicious display. Axiom is looking to bounce back after a heart-breaking third round loss in his trilogy with Nathan Frazer that had the NXT Universe buzzing thanks to the high-level athleticism on display.

Preview (via WWE) - Chase University has experienced some recent turmoil, as Duke Hudson is seemingly trying to fill a void while the school has also been at odds with Charlie Dempsey.

Andre Chase spent last week trying to pass along teachable moments, but an attack from Dempsey showed there’s plenty of learning ahead. Hudson helped Chase U’s leader escape the onslaught, but a showdown is now set between Chase and Dempsey for the first time in months.

Preview (via WWE) - Brutus Creed wants nothing more than to tear apart Damon Kemp, and he’ll finally get his chance.

Damon Kemp was hoping to eliminate Brutus from NXT in his Ambulance Match with Julius Creed at Halloween Havoc but instead booked himself five minutes of pain with his former Diamond Mine teammate. However, a new set of problems presented themselves to The Creed Brothers two weeks ago, as an attack by Veer & Sanga revealed a dangerous new pair of adversaries.

What punishment will Brutus have in store for Kemp when they meet for a 5-Minute Challenge?

Preview (via WWE) - Schism wants to remake NXT in their vision, but Cameron Grimes continues his crusade to keep their dark cloud from completely engulfing the brand.

Now, Grimes and Joe Gacy are set for another collision, as Ava Raine will make her first appearance at ringside since being revealed as the faction’s fourth root.

Preview (via WWE) - Von Wagner announced his championship intentions loudly last week with his attack on Bron Breakker.

Over the weekend, Grayson Waller dropped a bomb on social media by revealing the two Superstars will face off for the NXT Title in two weeks, but first will stop by “The Grayson Waller Effect” this Tuesday night.

What fireworks will be in store when the NXT Champion and his next challenger join the controversial talk show?

