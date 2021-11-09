WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 11.9.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw all of the fallout from NXT Halloween Havoc. We saw Io Shirai and the returning team of Kacy and Kayden standing up to Toxic Attraction, the in-ring debut of Solo Sikoa and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams getting revenge on Johnny Garagno and Dexter Lumis for the Haunted House and stealing the North American Championship.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter have reentered the fray against Toxic Attraction, coming to the rescue of Io Shirai following a 3-on-1 assault by Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Catanzaro & Carter have suffered their fair share of surprise attacks by Toxic Attraction, and the best friends have not forgotten. With Zoey Stark sidelined after a brutal backstage ambush, Shirai now turns to Catanzaro & Carter to help even the odds.

Will Shirai, Catanzaro & Carter get their retribution as they square off with Toxic Attraction in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match?

Preview (via WWE) - Combining forces as the newly formed tag team Jacket Time, Kushida & Ikemen Jiro have had The Creed Brothers in their crosshairs for quite some time.

Kushida has been targeting Roderick Strong since losing the Cruiserweight Championship to him, coming to the aid of Jiro after he was assaulted by the entire Diamond Mine. With their new partnership, Kushida and Jiro plan to deflate Malcolm Bivens’ ego, starting with The Creed Brothers.

Can the new tag team finally get one over on The Creed Brothers, or will Diamond Mine use the numbers advantage to claim a win?

