WWE NXT Preview: 12/16

Hello, Hello, Hello IWC and welcome to my preview of WWE NXT! DNezz here and tonight's episode looks to impress as we gear up for New Year's Evil, next month. So go ahead and tune in to AEW but be sure to keep your browser tab open and follow along with me while I cover every bit of action from tonight's episode. Be sure to follow me on Twitter: @ItzMeItzMeItDBD for all of my reactions and thought as well. 

So let's get rolling with tonight's episode and see what you can't afford to miss...

             Kyle O'Riley v. Pete Dunne: Number 1 Contenders Match for the NXT Title

It's not just about revenge tonight as KOR squares off against The Bruiserweight with the winner receiving an opportunity at Finn Balor's NXT Title. There's no question that hard-hitting and supreme grappling will be on display tonight as the bad blood boils over between these two men. 

Prediction: Pete Dunne

                                                           Rhea Ripley v. Toni Storm

With Ripley on a recent skid, this match can cement her back into the NXT Women's Title Picture. The path won't be easy as she battles another woman, hungry for gold in Toni Storm. These women are no strangers to each other and tonight will be another chapter in their saga. 

Prediction: Toni Storm

                                 Leon Ruff & Kushida v. Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory

A pair of firsts tonight as Leon Ruff tags with Kushida for the first time, but also this will be the first encounter between Kushida and Gargano. This match should be a dandy but we should also catch a sneak peek as to the direction of the North American Championship. I could certainly get down with a title feud between Johnny Gargano & Kushida. 

Prediction: Gargano & Theory

                                                             Karrion Kross Returns

Need I say more?

See y'all at 8 pm EST

