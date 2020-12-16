WWE NXT Preview (12/16/20)

Last week's edition of WWE NXT saw the return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux as they brutally attacked Damian Priest. We also saw Raquel González defeat Ember Moon in the main event.

What is next for NXT as they build towards New Year's Evil???

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Kyle O’Reilly vs Pete Dunne(#1 Contender's Match):

Preview (via WWE) - An NXT Title Match against Finn Bálor hangs in the balance this Wednesday night when Kyle O’Reilly faces Pete Dunne one-on-one.

General Manager William Regal made the matchup after O’Reilly and Dunne, along with Damian Priest, confronted Bálor last week and made their NXT Title ambitions known. The winner of O’Reilly vs. Dunne will challenge The Prince at NXT New Year’s Evil on Jan. 6.

Two of the hardest hitters in the game, O’Reilly and Dunne are also familiar foes, most recently competing on opposing sides in this year’s Men’s WarGames Match, which was won by The Undisputed ERA.

Can O’Reilly continue The Undisputed ERA’s success and earn a rematch against Bálor, whom he faced in an instant-classic at NXT TakeOver 31? Or will The BruiserWeight smash his way toward title contention?

Karrion Kross Returns to Action:

Preview (via WWE) - Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross is set to return to action this week on NXT, competing for the first time since a shoulder injury forced him to relinquish the title last August.

The NXT Universe had seen neither hide nor hair of Kross in the months that followed his devastating setback, but that all changed last week when he and Scarlett made their surprise return to the black-and-gold brand. The night began with Scarlett confronting NXT Champion Finn Bálor, but she was merely a harbinger of the destruction to follow, as Kross ambushed Damian Priest and sent him crashing through a table later that night.

Now that Kross is back, is doomsday just around the corner for the rest of the NXT roster?

Rhea Ripley vs Toni Storm:

Preview (via WWE) - Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm are headed for a collision course this week on NXT.

The two Superstars are set for battle after a heated exchange last week. The Mosh Pit Kid foiled Storm’s plan to deliver a post-match attack on Ember Moon following Moon’s loss to Raquel González. Storm took exception to Ripley’s act of heroism, paving the way for this week’s massive showdown.

With competition in the NXT Women’s division at an all-time high, which Superstar will score retribution and notch a major victory?

Leon Ruff and KUSHIDA vs The Way:

Preview (via WWE) - Leon Ruff was left without a partner thanks to an unexpected attack, but not for long.

Kushida will fill in for Damian Priest and team up with Ruff as they face NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and his new protégé, Austin Theory.

Ruff and Priest formed a tenuous alliance in opposition to Gargano in recent weeks, but Priest was taken out last week by the returning Karrion Kross.

Meanwhile, Gargano formally coined his alliance with Theory, along with wife Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell as The Way. Gargano pinned Ruff in a Triple Threat Match also involving Priest at NXT TakeOver: WarGames to win the North American Title for a third time, thanks to help from Theory.

Kushida, who has been red hot of late, approached Ruff backstage, offering his allegiance in the fight against The Way. Can NXT’s resident Time Splitter help Ruff knock off Gargano & Theory, or will The Way prevail?

