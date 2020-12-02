NXT Preview: 12/2

Good evening ladies and gentlemen and welcome to another NXT preview! We're getting ready to dive into the Go Home Episode of NXT, ahead of this weekend's WarGames PPV. Not much has been released as to tonight's card, but we do know that tonight will feature a women's bout where Shotzi Blackheart will battle Raquel Gonzalez; to the winner, will go the Advantage for this weekend's WarGames Match. A victory here is all but mandatory from Blackheart as team LeRae has already decimated Blackheart's squad. War is likely to break out tonight, and I cannot wait to see it!

I'll be sure to keep you up to date with any additions to tonight's show, and of course; keep that browser open and jump into my live coverage! Follow me on Twitter @ItzMeItzMeItDBD for all of my live reactions to tonight's action! I may even double up and catch that title fight I keep hearing about...

This is DNezz, heading off for now... See you at 8 pm! 

