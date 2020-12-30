WWE NXT Preview 12. 30. 20
Last week’s edition of WWE NXT celebrated the holidays Gargano style and we were also treated to a tag team championship street fight as well as the return of Velveteen Dream.
Tonight is the final show for the black and gold brand of 2020. What’s in store for WWE’s third brand as we close out the year?
Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:
Roderick Strong vs Pete Dunne:
Preview (via WWE) - The Undisputed ERA may have won in WarGames against Pete Dunne, Pat McAfee and company, but the bad blood is far from gone.
The UE’s Roderick Strong will square off with Dunne this Wednesday night on NXT.
Strong and The Undisputed ERA prevailed at NXT TakeOver: WarGames after an unforgettable encounter, and Kyle O’Reilly later bested Dunne in a singles bout to earn an NXT Title opportunity.
Strong voiced choice words for Dunne backstage last week, and The BruiserWeight must have heard them. With Strong ringside later for Cole’s match against Velveteen Dream, Dunne ambushed him from behind in fierce fashion.
Who will come out on top when Strong and Dunne clash in one-on-one action?
Johnny Gargano vs Leon Ruff(NXT North American Championship):
Preview (via WWE) - All was good once again in the Gargano household after Johnny Gargano recaptured the NXT North American Title at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.
But will the good times keep rolling for Johnny Wrestling when he puts the title on the line this Wednesday night against Leon Ruff, or will he once again fall victim to his own championship curse?
The last time Gargano defended the championship, Ruff scored one of the biggest upsets in WWE history. But thanks to help from Austin Theory, Gargano is now a three-time NXT North American Champion after besting Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match.
However, Gargano has still never defended a title successfully, failing to do so in his previous two reigns with the title, as well as with the NXT Championship.
With The Way on his side, will he finally find a way to beat fate? Or will Ruff be golden once again?
NXT Year End Awards 2020:
Preview (via WWE) - The NXT Year-End Awards are back!
Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing the biggest Superstars, matches, moments and more from this past year.
And the best part? You can help select the winners!
Winners will be announced on the Dec. 30 edition of NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.
Breakout Star of the Year:
- Pat McAfee
- Damian Priest
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Cameron Grimes
- Dexter Lumis
- Timothy Thatcher
- Raquel Gonzalez
- Santos Escobar
- Ilja Dragunov
Rivalry of the Year:
- Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
- Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
- Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
- Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
- Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
- Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven
Tag Team of the Year:
- Undisputed ERA
- Oney and Danny
- Breezango
- Imperium
- Gallus
- Legado Del Fantasma
Male Competitor of the Year:
- Finn Bálor
- Adam Cole
- Johnny Gargano
- Keith Lee
- WALTER
- Tommaso Ciampa
Female Competitor of the Year:
- Rhea Ripley
- Io Shirai
- Candice LeRae
- Dakota Kai
- Kay Lee Ray
- Tegan Nox
Event of the Year:
- TakeOver: Blackpool 2
- TakeOver: Portland
- TakeOver: In Your House
- Great American Bash
- TakeOver: XXX
- TakeOver: 31
- Halloween Havoc
- TakeOver: WarGames
Future Star:
- Austin Theory
- Jake Atlas
- Leon Ruff
- Kacy Catanzaro
- Kayden Carter
- Indi Hartwell
- Xia Li
- A-Kid
- Aoife Valkyrie
- Pretty Deadly
Match of the Year:
- Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match – Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano – Super Tuesday
- Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor > NXT Title Match – Super Tuesday II
- Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa – One Final Beat
- Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly > NXT Title Match – TakeOver 31
- Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole > Great American Bash
- Ladder Match for North American Championship – Takeover XXX
- Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae > TLS Women’s Championship Match – Halloween Havoc
- Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER > NXT UK Title Match – NXT UK TV
- Men’s WarGames Match
- Women’s WarGames Match
- Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte – TakeOver: In Your House
- Gallus vs. Imperium vs. GYV vs. Andrews/Webster – Ladder Match - TakeOver: Blackpool 2
- Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin - TakeOver: Blackpool 2
- Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano - NXT TV
- Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – Fight Pit
