WWE NXT Preview 12. 30. 20

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT celebrated the holidays Gargano style and we were also treated to a tag team championship street fight as well as the return of Velveteen Dream.

Tonight is the final show for the black and gold brand of 2020. What’s in store for WWE’s third brand as we close out the year?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Roderick Strong vs Pete Dunne:

Preview (via WWE) - The Undisputed ERA may have won in WarGames against Pete Dunne, Pat McAfee and company, but the bad blood is far from gone.

The UE’s Roderick Strong will square off with Dunne this Wednesday night on NXT.

Strong and The Undisputed ERA prevailed at NXT TakeOver: WarGames after an unforgettable encounter, and Kyle O’Reilly later bested Dunne in a singles bout to earn an NXT Title opportunity.

Strong voiced choice words for Dunne backstage last week, and The BruiserWeight must have heard them. With Strong ringside later for Cole’s match against Velveteen Dream, Dunne ambushed him from behind in fierce fashion.

Who will come out on top when Strong and Dunne clash in one-on-one action?

Johnny Gargano vs Leon Ruff(NXT North American Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - All was good once again in the Gargano household after Johnny Gargano recaptured the NXT North American Title at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

But will the good times keep rolling for Johnny Wrestling when he puts the title on the line this Wednesday night against Leon Ruff, or will he once again fall victim to his own championship curse?

The last time Gargano defended the championship, Ruff scored one of the biggest upsets in WWE history. But thanks to help from Austin Theory, Gargano is now a three-time NXT North American Champion after besting Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match.

However, Gargano has still never defended a title successfully, failing to do so in his previous two reigns with the title, as well as with the NXT Championship.

With The Way on his side, will he finally find a way to beat fate? Or will Ruff be golden once again?

NXT Year End Awards 2020:

Preview (via WWE) - The NXT Year-End Awards are back!

Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing the biggest Superstars, matches, moments and more from this past year.

And the best part? You can help select the winners!

Winners will be announced on the Dec. 30 edition of NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Breakout Star of the Year:

Pat McAfee

Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart

Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis

Timothy Thatcher

Raquel Gonzalez

Santos Escobar

Ilja Dragunov

Rivalry of the Year:

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Tag Team of the Year:

Undisputed ERA

Oney and Danny

Breezango

Imperium

Gallus

Legado Del Fantasma

Male Competitor of the Year:

Finn Bálor

Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano

Keith Lee

WALTER

Tommaso Ciampa

Female Competitor of the Year:

Rhea Ripley

Io Shirai

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Kay Lee Ray

Tegan Nox

Event of the Year:

TakeOver: Blackpool 2

TakeOver: Portland

TakeOver: In Your House

Great American Bash

TakeOver: XXX

TakeOver: 31

Halloween Havoc

TakeOver: WarGames

Future Star:

Austin Theory

Jake Atlas

Leon Ruff

Kacy Catanzaro

Kayden Carter

Indi Hartwell

Xia Li

A-Kid

Aoife Valkyrie

Pretty Deadly

Match of the Year:

Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match – Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano – Super Tuesday

Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor > NXT Title Match – Super Tuesday II

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa – One Final Beat

Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly > NXT Title Match – TakeOver 31

Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole > Great American Bash

Ladder Match for North American Championship – Takeover XXX

Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae > TLS Women’s Championship Match – Halloween Havoc

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER > NXT UK Title Match – NXT UK TV

Men’s WarGames Match

Women’s WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte – TakeOver: In Your House

Gallus vs. Imperium vs. GYV vs. Andrews/Webster – Ladder Match - TakeOver: Blackpool 2

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin - TakeOver: Blackpool 2

Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano - NXT TV

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – Fight Pit

