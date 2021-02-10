WWE NXT Preview: NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day Go Home Show 2.10.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez punch their tickets to TakeOver defeating Kacey Cantazaro and Kayden Carter in a Dusty Classic semifinals match but who will be their opponents.

We also Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa become bracket busters as they got the upset victory over Undisputed Era in the main event.

Tonight is the go home show for TakeOver: Vengeance Day. What is in store for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Is the high-octane duo of Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart poised to bring home the hardware? Or is Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell’s guile too much?

We’ll find out this Wednesday night on NXT in a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal Match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The dynamic Moon & Blackheart knocked off Marina Shafir & Zoey Stark in the first round, while The Way’s LeRae & Hartwell got here by beating Cora Jade & Gigi Dolin.

While both teams are looking to make history as the first-ever winners of the Women’s Dusty Cup, there’s likely also no love lost when these squads square off. Moon & Blackheart battled LeRae in brutal fashion in WarGames this past November, with LeRae’s side prevailing.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher were trying to destroy each other only a few weeks ago. Now, they’re two victories away from an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity.

The Blackheart and “The Professor of Pain” will look to continue their improbable Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic run against The Grizzled Young Veterans with a spot in the finals on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After beating mutual respect out of each other inside the NXT Fight Pit, Ciampa & Thatcher decided they made an even better team than enemies. So far, they’ve been proven right.

First disposing of Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari, Ciampa & Thatcher impressed last week by eliminating The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole & Roderick Strong, who entered as prohibitive tournament favorites.

Zack Gibson & James Drake will be far from a pushover, however. The Liverpool and Blackpool, England, natives are looking to punch their ticket to the finals for a second consecutive year

Can Ciampa & Thatcher topple another more experienced duo, or will Gibson & Drake keep rolling?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - MSK have shown no signs of slowing down since their red-hot arrival to NXT. Is the Dusty Cup in their future, or will Legado del Fantasma derail their dreams?

Defeating Jake Atlas & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, then Killian Dain & Drake Maverick, Nash Carter & Wes Lee have captivated the NXT Universe in short order.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza were once again firing on all cylinders in knocking off Lucha House Party last week.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Technical Savage is back!

Cameron Grimes will return to the black-and-gold brand for the first time in nearly two months this week on NXT.

The cocksure Grimes has been equal parts impressive and agitating since his arrival in NXT. But exactly what is the next step in the cosmic career of the man determined to go TO THE MOON?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!