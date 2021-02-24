WWE NXT Preview 2.24.21

Last week’s edition of NXT saw presentation of the Dusty Cup to the Dusty Classic winners as well as the announcement of when the title matches will take place. We also saw drop both Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly again as he stood tall with the NXT Championship to close the show.

What is in store for the black and gold brand tonight?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Time’s up for Santos Escobar. Will he survive doomsday?

The NXT Cruiserweight Champion will face Karrion Kross in a No Disqualification Non-Title Match this Wednesday night on NXT.

The strife that initially stemmed from Escobar maligning Kross’ snakebitten NXT Championship reign has grown more hostile each week as ...

The two were set to meet last week until Escobar gave himself the night off, much to the chagrin of NXT General Manager William Regal. But Escobar may have only dug himself a deeper hole, as Regal announced the No Disqualification stipulation and a stern ultimatum for the rescheduled bout: If Escobar no-shows again, he’ll be stripped of the NXT Cruiserweight Title and suspended.

Time and time again, Escobar’s cunning — and Legado del Fantasma — have proven to be too much for opponents to overcome. While Escobar isn’t in jeopardy of losing his title if he shows, is he doomed to an even worse fate at Kross’ hands?

Preview (via WWE) - For the second time in four days, Adam Cole shocked the system. Now, he plans to offer an explanation.

Cole’s stunning few days began with superkicks to NXT Champion Finn Bálor and former Undisputed ERA stablemate Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, shaking the black-and-gold brand to its core.

Cole erased any doubt about where he stood last Wednesday on NXT, decimating O’Reilly with a vicious suplex on the steel steps. O’Reilly, who was stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center, suffered a neck injury and is not medically cleared, per the NXT Injury Report.

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Gargano and company have been reunited with Austin Theory, but Dexter Lumis is still lurking.

The NXT North American Champion will square off with Lumis in a non-title match this Wednesday night on NXT.

Gargano and Theory have been at odds with the black-and-gold brand’s Tortured Artist for several weeks. The stakes grew more frightful at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day when Lumis seemingly abducted Theory right behind Gargano.

A dilapidated white van — similar to one we’ve previously seen Lumis involved with — pulled up last week on NXT, and Theory eventually reemerged in the Capitol Wrestling Center, though Lumis was nowhere to be found.

Can Johnny Wrestling finally rid The Way of their Lumis problem, or will he be Lumis’ next victim?

Preview (via WWE) - Xia Li has looked nearly unbeatable thanks to Tian Sha’s teachings, but Li has also undergone a dark transformation. Does Kacey Catanzaro have any hope of reaching her former friend, or for that matter, even surviving when they go one on one?

Under the leadership of Mei Ying, Li hasn’t lost, making short work of opponents while showcasing unbridled intensity and a newfound aggression.

Catanzaro and tag team partner Kayden Carter tried to talk some sense into Li, who responded by launching Carter off the Capitol Wrestling Center stage and delivering a devastating spinning heel kick to Catanzaro.

Last week, Li cryptically marked Catanzaro’s hand and promised to “purge” her.

Preview (via WWE) - The Grizzled Young Veterans are likely unhappy after coming up short in the Dusty Classic Finals. They’ll look to channel their aggression against Killian Dain & Drake Maverick this week on NXT.

Zack Gibson & James Drake returned to the tournament finals for a second straight year, though they could not overcome MSK at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day after a scintillating, back-and-forth encounter.

Dain & Drake ran into the same buzzsaw last month, falling to MSK in the quarterfinals.

Preview (via WWE) - Zoey Stark turned in an eye-grabbing performance in her NXT debut, and William Regal took notice.

The NXT General Manager is rewarding Stark with a non-title bout against NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai tomorrow night.

Stark decimated Valentina Feroz last week in her first action on the black-and-gold brand, but the difficulty will ramp up against one of the greatest NXT Women’s Champions of all time.

Shirai is coming off another impressive title defense, prevailing over Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. The Genius of the Sky might be looking over her shoulder, though, after Storm ambushed Shirai during a photoshoot last week.

