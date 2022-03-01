WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 3.1.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker announce that WWE NXT is heading back on the road for NXT Stand and Deliver plus the opening rounds of the Women’s Dusty Classic kicked off.

Tonight the Opening round of the Women’s Dusty Classic concludes and Carmelo Hayes defends his NXT North American Championship.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - In Pete Dunne’s eyes, Carmelo Hayes has no right to call himself “The A-Champion” if he hasn’t faced “The Baddest Man in NXT.”

So The BruiserWeight took a page out of Hayes’ book and shot his shot for the North American Championship, challenging Hayes for a title fight to which the champion was happy to accept, stating that “The A-Champion” never backs down from a fight.

Can Dunne win his first singles championship in NXT, or will Hayes continue to reign supreme?

Preview (via WWE) - Dolph Ziggler broke down the door to NXT 2.0 looking to take over Tuesday nights, and he brought along his Dirty Dawg tag team partner Robert Roode to help. The former NXT Champion surprised everyone by disguising himself as a cameraman and smashing his camera across the back of Tommaso Ciampa to give Ziggler the victory in their main event match.

After the celebration, The Dirty Dawgs continued to batter The Blackheart until NXT Champion Bron Breakker stormed the ring to even the odds and issue a tag team challenge for the following week.

Since arriving in Florida, The Showoff has been very vocal on his intentions to take the NXT Championship from Breakker. With Roode by his side, can Ziggler take one more step in his pursuit of one of the only titles that has eluded him, or will Breakker and Ciampa protect their house from the likes of The Dirty Dawgs?

Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa against The Dirty Dawgs will kick off the latest episode of NXT 2.0. Tune in Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to catch all the action!

Preview (via WWE) - Things are done differently on the island, and Solo Sioka plans on climbing the ladder by targeting the biggest and baddest: Gunther.

“The Street Champion” added credence to his threats by laying out The Ring General with a superkick this past Tuesday night as Gunther attempted to knock out Malcolm Bivens.

Don’t miss a second of the action as these two heavyweights go toe-to-toe in what promises to be a hard-hitting affair Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - After waiting weeks, Andre Chase will finally get an answer regarding his challenge to Von Wagner.

The founder of Chase University called out the towering Wagner after Wagner announced his return from suspension with a swift beatdown of Chase and his star pupil Bodhi Hayward. With a new aggressiveness and a new manager in Robert Stone to help channel his wrath, Wagner looks to make Chase a footnote on his rise to the top of NXT.

Will Wagner teach Chase a harsh lesson about what happens when you punch above your weight?

Preview (via WWE) - Joe Gacy hopes to resolve the conflict between Harland and Draco Anthony inside the ring Tuesday night.

Security cameras caught Harland and Gacy approaching the up-and-comer during a late-night workout session. The conversation appeared to break down, leading to Anthony shoving Gacy and Harland stepping in to protect his mentor.

Will the two Superstars put their differences aside and come to a peaceful resolution?

