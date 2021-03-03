WWE NXT Preview: Women’s Tag Titles on the Line 3.3.21

Last week’s edition of NXT saw the Undisputed Era come to an end as Adam Cole took out Roderick Strong. We also saw a BRUTAL No Disqualification match between Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross.

Tonight the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions come back home to defend the gold.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After winning the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Raquel González & Dakota Kai might not be done making history quite yet.

They’ll look to bring the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to NXT when they challenge Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler next Wednesday night.

González & Kai have been a force to be reckoned with since linking up a year ago, then proved their bonafides on a new level with their run through the inaugural Women’s tournament. They were especially impressive in taking out Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon in their finals victory at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Celebrated alumni of the black-and-gold brand themselves, Jax & Baszler are one of the most physically dominant duos in WWE history. Will their NXT homecoming be triumphant or nightmarish?

Don’t miss this massive championship collision, next Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - Two of the hardest-hitting teams in NXT are set to collide.

NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will face Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher in a non-title bout Wednesday night on NXT.

Lorcan & Burch were originally set to defend their titles against Dusty Cup winners MSK. The Grizzled Young Veterans viciously ambushed MSK last week however, putting Wes Lee out of action with a broken hand and derailing MSK’s title opportunity.

Confronting Nash Carter & Lee at the Capitol Wrestling Center, Lorcan & Burch called the injury a "blessing in disguise." The Blackheart overheard the champions' trash talk and his interest was piqued.

Though Ciampa & Thatcher couldn’t go all the way, they forged a memorable Dusty Classic run in their own right. Banding together after earning each other’s respect in an unforgettable battle in the Fight Pit, Ciampa & Thatcher complemented their no-nonsense styles with surprisingly strong chemistry.

Now, can they show they belong among NXT’s Tag Team elite?

Preview (via WWE) - Fed up with Austin Theory’s empathy for Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano has pledged for The Way to attend therapy tonight on NXT.

Lumis has tormented The Way for weeks now, most recently with a pivotal victory over the NXT North American Champion last week. But perhaps even more distressing for Gargano than the loss was Theory refusing to lend a hand to help him win.

Theory, who was abducted by Lumis last month at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance, said NXT's Tortured Artist was simply "misunderstood," bewildering Gargano and Candice LeRae. And to even greater horror from The Garganos, Indi Hartwell admitted to finding Lumis attractive.

Can The Way get back on the same page in therapy? And will Lumis be watching?

