WWE NXT Preview 4.13.21

Tonight for the first time ever NXT is on Tuesday nights. NXT is coming off the heels of not only an incredible WrestleMania 37 this past weekend but just this past Wednesday and Thursday was NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver. We have new champions and Kyle O’Reilly was able to put down his former friend, Adam Cole.

Tonight we look back at all the great moments from the historic two night TakeOver event but what’s next for WWE’s black and gold brand.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - What better way to ring in NXT on Tuesday nights than with the new NXT Women's Champion?

The NXT Universe will hear from Raquel Gonzalez on NXT on its new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

"Big Mami Cool" rose to the occasion in the biggest moment of her career, dethroning former champion Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver after an unforgettable battle.

Now that González has solidified her place atop NXT, what will be her first move as champion?

Preview (via WWE) - For weeks, the NXT Universe has seen an adorable dog trot all over the Capitol Wrestling Center, with the promise of a new arrival on the black-and-gold brand.

That arrival will come to fruition this Tuesday night as Franky Monet makes her debut.

But just who exactly is Franky Monet, and what does she have in store? Find out on NXT's new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - After establishing himself as the undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Santos Escobar is ready to take on anyone.

Escobar has issued an open challenge for this Tuesday night on NXT.

"Who wants to lose?" Escobar wrote on Twitter. "Tomorrow's your night!"

"The leader of Legado del Fantasma is clearly riding high after his epic Ladder Match victory over Jordan Devlin at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

But given how Escobar sacrificed his body in the unforgettable yet brutal match, is The Emperor of Lucha Libre making a misstep?

Find out who steps up to face the NXT Cruiserweight Champion on NXT’s new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - The Way have made plenty of enemies recently, and this Tuesday night, they’ll be lining up for payback.

Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon will team up to settle their differences with NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell. Gargano bested Reed, while Blackheart & Moon triumphed over a challenge from LeRae & Hartwell at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. And then there’s the eeriest “romance” in the NXT Universe between Lumis and Hartwell.

Who will deliver the loudest message in the Eight-Person Tag Team Match?

NXT moves to Tuesday nights, tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - New NXT Champion Karrion Kross will kick off NXT on its new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Kross prevailed over Finn Balor in a highly physical battle at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to reclaim the black-and-gold brand's top prize.

While The Prince gave Kross all he could handle, Bálor, too, fell just as every other Superstar before him to face Kross.

With NXT again under the rule of the destructive Kross and the sinister siren Scarlett, can anyone stop them from enforcing their will upon the black-and-gold brand?

Preview (via WWE) - Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s bitter issue will come to a head as they square off this Tuesday night on NXT.

Ruff and "Swerve" have had bad blood for weeks, stemming from Scott's perception of being slighted for opportunities in favor of Ruff.

Ruff, who has felt the wrath of several "Swerve" ambushes, gave his rival a dose of his own medicine in the Gauntlet Eliminator at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, making beeline for Scott and attacking him immediately.

It was "Swerve" who turned heads, however, as the last man to be eliminated in the bout ultimately won by Bronson Reed.

Now entering a one-on-one collision, will Ruff and "Swerve" finally settle the score once and for all?

Tune in to NXT on its new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Preview (via WWE) - After realizing their dream, MSK won't wait long to face their first challenge.

They will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against No. 1 Contenders Killian Dain & Drake Maverick this Tuesday night on NXT.

Nash Carter & Wes Lee continued their red-hot roll since arriving on the black-and-gold brand, besting The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to claim the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles.

Meanwhile, Dain & Maverick have shown surprising chemistry. coalescing enough to knock off Breezango on Stand & Deliver Pre-Show to earn this opportunity.

Will Dain & Drake parlay their already unlikely partnership into a shocking championship victory? Or will it be MSK prevailing — all night, and all day?

Find out on NXT's new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Preview (via WWE) - At NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, Kyle O’Reilly overcame Adam Cole in an unspeakably brutal Unsanctioned Match. But what occurred in the wake of the vicious contest?



Find out what happened with Cole and O’Reilly after TakeOver went off the air in a special look at the black-and-gold brand.

Preview (via WWE) - A historic NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver sent shockwaves through NXT, and the black-and-gold brand will feel the fallout on its new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

A new NXT Champion and NXT Women’s Champion stand atop the mountain. After Karrion Kross dethroned Finn Balor for the NXT Title in a highly physical encounter, does the rest of the roster have any choice but to Fall and Pray?

And Raquel Gonzalez is the new NXT Women’s Champion after knocking off Io Shirai. What will “Big Mami Cool” have to say this Tuesday night?

Meanwhile, Kyle O’Reilly outlasted Adam Cole in an Unsanctioned Match that was even more barbaric than the NXT Universe could have ever predicted. Has the war concluded between these two friends turned rivals?

New NXT Tag Team Champions were also crowned in MSK, while the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles remain around the waists of Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon following a win over The Way. Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano is still the NXT North American Champion after taking care of business in the face of a tough challenge from Bronson Reed.

What’s next for the Superstars of NXT as the battleground shifts to Tuesday nights? Find out at 8/7 C on USA Network!

