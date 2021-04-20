WWE NXT Preview 4.20.21

Last week’s WWE NXT debuted on its new night of Tuesdays. We saw the fallout from NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver, MSK successfully defending their newly won titles, and The Trifecta stood in the middle of the ring with all the gold.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Dexter Lumis is fixated on his next target, and his name is LA Knight.

Following an encounter within the Gauntlet Eliminator Match on Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, which saw Knight secure a clever pinfall elimination over Lumis, these two will lock horns this Tuesday on NXT.

Last time Lumis was seen, he was carrying Indi Hartwell away from the ring to the backstage area last week on NXT, so there is no telling where his mind is at heading into this showdown with LA Knight.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After the biggest win of Kushida’s NXT career, it’s time to celebrate.

The new NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be in the house for a Championship Celebration this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

NXT’s resident Time Splitter stunned Santos Escobar and the black-and-gold brand last week when he defeated The Emperor of Lucha Libre to claim the title. The victory caps a grueling two-year journey in NXT to championship gold.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Kyle O’ Reilly will return to NXT this Tuesday night since the first time since his barbaric Unsanctioned Match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Though O’Reilly walked out on his own power after narrowly prevailing over Cole in the brutal battle, he collapsed backstage afterward as seen in exclusive footage shown last week on NXT. And even after the savagery the two ex-best friends put each other through, Cole could still be heard shouting threats at O’Reilly as they were wheeled into a local medical facility.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Is O’Reilly’s issue with Cole settled? And more importantly, will O’Reilly ever be the same man after their unforgettable war?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The greatest Women’s division in wrestling is about to get even better, as Sarray will make her highly anticipated debut this Tuesday night on NXT.

“The Warrior of The Sun” brings a highly impressive resume to the black-and-gold brand. She has captured championships across several promotions and received endorsements from Japanese wrestling icons such as Meiko Satomura. Following in the footsteps of Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura, Io Shirai and Kairi Sane, Sarray will look to continue the lineage of Japanese excellence in NXT.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!