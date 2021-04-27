WWE NXT Preview 4.27.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw the return of Kyle O’Reilly who is now goes by Kool Kyle. We also saw the debut of the Joshi legend Sarray defeating up and comer Zoey Stark.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s NXT:

Preview (via WWE) - Adam Cole is finally ready to discuss the brutal NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver with former L.A. Times and Sports Illustrated columnist Arash Markazi in a sit-down interview.

The last we saw of the former Undisputed ERA front man, he was being loaded into an ambulance after an unsanctioned war with Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly was back on the black-and-gold brand last week and caught the ire of NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

With the rubble cleared, what will Cole have to say in his first NXT appearance since the punishing encounter?

Preview (via WWE) - Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma appear to be far from done with Kushida, but he also has some backup on his side.

The NXT Cruiserweight Champion will join forces with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK to battle Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza this Tuesday night in Six-Man Tag action.

Kushida stunned Escobar two weeks ago by pinning him to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion and retained in his first defense last week against Oney Lorcan before being ambushed by Escobar and company.

MSK’s Nash Carter and Wes Lee, who have had their own problems with Wilde and Mendoza, hit the scene to help NXT’s resident Time Splitter clean house.

Which trio will prevail in this pivotal tussle with potential championship implications?

Preview (via WWE) - Raquel Gonzalez is the NXT Women’s Champion, but is she still taking orders from Dakota Kai?

That’s what Mercedes Martinez thinks.

Martinez’s recent psychological warfare with “Big Mami Cool” and her ally will escalate to the ring this Tuesday night on NXT when she squares off with Kai.

Making no secret about her desire to take the title from Gonzalez, Martinez has also stirred the pot, declaring that even despite reaching the top of NXT, the hulking Gonzalez was still little more than Kai’s “lap dog.”

Now, Martinez plans to take out Kai, then the champion. Can Kai stop her?

Preview (via WWE) - In order to get another chance at Johnny Gargano’s NXT North American Title, Bronson Reed will have to go through Austin Theory.

The Colossal Superstar will collide with “All Day” this Tuesday night on NXT and will need a win to earn a rematch with Gargano.

Reed came up just short against Johnny Wrestling on Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver after outlasting the competition in a grueling Gauntlet Eliminator the night prior. But would the result have been different if Reed didn’t have to compete the previous night?

In an attempt to defend the patriarch of The Way, Theory went to NXT General Manager William Regal to request this match — unbeknownst to “Poppa John.” Gargano didn’t sound optimistic after Reed pinned Theory in an Eight-Person Mixed Tag Team Match two weeks ago.

Will we see a similar result when Reed and Theory clash one on one, or will Theory be too great a hurdle for The Colossal One?

