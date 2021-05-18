WWE NXT Preview 5.18.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT was a championship edition as Raquel Gonzalez and Kushida successfully defended their titles.

What is next for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Zoey Stark shocked the NXT Universe when she pinned Toni Storm in their first meeting. Will lightning strike twice when they renew hostilities next Tuesday night on NXT?

The NXT newcomer pulled off the biggest win of her career against the former NXT UK Women's Champion last month on the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Pre-Show.

Incensed by the setback, Storm has seemingly become obsessed with payback against Stark ever since, ridiculing her upstart foe and targeting her with a vicious ambush. Stark has responded in kind, causing Storm to lose in a stunning upset against another rookie in Zayda Ramier.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stark has shown she's more than just a flash in the pan, not only defeating Storm but going toe to toe with NXT's top competitors. Can she score another major victory, or will Storm reestablish her dominance?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Bronson Reed has been licking his chops for weeks waiting for another opportunity to become NXT North American Champion. The Colossal Superstar will finally get his chance next week on NXT, and it will come inside a steel cage.

Reed will challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title next Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA

The Colossal One earned this rematch by virtue of a win over Austin Theory last month. Reed came up short in his previous outing against Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, though Gargano had a significant advantage with Reed a night removed from a grueling Gauntlet Eliminator.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now, by Reed's personal request after a dastardly backstage ambush from Gargano and Theory, he'll get his hands on the champion inside a steel cage.

While Gargano has consistently found ways to retain the gold, escaping this challenge would prove to be his most impressive act yet. Will Reed bring Johnny Wrestling's third reign as NXT North American Champion to an end?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Everyone has a price, and “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase is bringing his fortune to the black-and-gold brand.

The WWE Hall of Famer is headed to the Capitol Wrestling Center for a cant-miss appearance on NXT this Tuesday at 8/7 C.

Cameron Grimes new money has been no match for Dibiase’s wealth in recent weeks, as the Million Dollar Man has outbid him for a luxurious mansion, one-upped his watch game and even taught him a valuable yet frustrating lesson.

What will the Million Dollar Man have in store this time around?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Pete Dunne has sent shockwaves throughout NXT in recent weeks in more ways than one.

Two weeks ago, Dunne staked his claim to a potential NXT Title opportunity, attacking NXT Champion Karrion Kross and setting off a chaotic brawl with Kross, Finn Bálor and Kyle O'Reilly. And just last week, the self-described "most dangerous man in NXT" dismantled Leon Ruff in singles action before taking up arms with Oney Lorcan against O'Reilly.

Just what does Dunne have in store next for the NXT Universe? Find out Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Now, The BruiserWeight will sit down with Arash Markazi for an exclusive one-on-one interview this Tuesday night on NXT.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!