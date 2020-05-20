WWE NXT Preview (5/20) - #WWENXT

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates yet again, from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida with no fans in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Let's get into what we're in store for, this evening!

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Return

Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament - Drake Maverick vs Kushida

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament - El Hijo del Fantasma vs Akira Tozawa

But wait there's more! WNW are excited to announce that WWE HOF'er Mick Foley and NXT's Undisputed Era are joining forces for a LIVE Zoom Q&A on May 28th! Tickets are only $17 through EventBrite and 100% of all proceeds will go towards the fantastic "Give Kids The World" initiative! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE! This truly is a once in a lifetime event and the best part is that it's all for a good cause! Join us and let's Give Kids The World! You can buy tickets and get more info, by clicking HERE!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com or myself on Twitter (@TattedCJ) for live-coverage of tonight's WWE NXT!