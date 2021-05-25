WWE NXT Preview 5.25.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Bronson Reed defeating Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage to win the NXT North American Championship. We also saw Prime Target for Kross vs Balor II for the NXT Championship.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s WWE NXT:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Prince wants his throne back.

Finn Bálor will look to recapture the NXT Title when he challenges Karrion Kross next Tuesday night on NXT.

Bálor went on one of the most memorable tears in the history of the black-and-gold brand in his second reign as NXT Champion before running into the undefeated Kross.

Though The Prince came close to dealing Kross his first loss in a highly physical encounter last month at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Kross prevailed to join Bálor as a two-time champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After taking time away, Bálor is back, refreshed and ready to reclaim the gold. He’ll also have the chance to make history as the first three-time NXT Champion.

Will the result be the same as their first meeting? Or will Bálor bring Kross’ unbeaten run to an end?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Week after week, Cameron Grimes has learned that everybody has a price for “The Million Dollar Man,” and he's learned it the hard way.

The Technical Savage will get another chance to one-up Ted DiBiase next Tuesday on NXT when the two magnates engage in a Million Dollar Faceoff.

DiBiase out-did Grimes on a home auction and the purchase of a glitzy watch, and he even ruined what was supposed to be a celebratory night on the town for Grimes.

In turn, Grimes has become obsessed with getting the better of DiBiase, and it cost him a match against Jake Atlas this past week on NXT when "The Million Dollar Man" showed up to the Capitol Wrestling Center.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Bobby Fish is back, and he has unfinished business with Pete Dunne.

Two of NXT's most technically proficient Superstars will collide when Fish goes one on one with Dunne next Tuesday night.

Fish made a stunning return after five months, providing backup for Kyle O'Reilly against a two-on-one assault by Dunne and Oney Lorcan. Dunne and Lorcan were responsible for Fish's time on the shelf due to triceps surgery following WarGames, forcing him to watch the implosion of what once was The Undisputed ERA from his home.

Now, Fish is looking to take out his months of pent-up frustration on The BruiserWeight as he seeks retribution.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - An old rivalry will be reignited next Tuesday on NXT, as Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon battle NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai.

Blackheart & Moon were dethroned by The Way for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in a brutal Street Fight earlier this month, but they refuse to exit the championship picture quietly. Meanwhile, Gonzalez & Kai have staked their claim to the front of the line, setting up this matchup.

These two duos are already acutely familiar with each other. Gonzalez & Kai were crowned as the first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions this past March, but they had their reign ended by Blackheart & Moon on the same night.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The "World Premiere" of Franky Monet is almost here.

One of NXT's newest and most talked about Superstars will bring her style and sophistication to the ring when she makes her in-ring debut next Tuesday.

Though Monet hasn't yet competed on the black-and-gold brand, she hasn't exactly endeared herself to the rest of the roster, sharing pointed exchanges with several Superstars.

Monet has promised to make the best Women's division on the planet "shinier, boujee-er and better."

Don't miss Monet's "World Premiere" on NXT, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Colossal Era has arrived in NXT!

Bronson Reed is the new NXT North American Champion, and the NXT Universe will hear from him this Tuesday night.

Reed knocked off Johnny Gargano in a jaw-dropping Steel Cage Match last week on NXT, leading to an emotional celebration for the black-and-gold brand's Colossal Superstar.

Don't miss what Reed has to say when he speaks for the first time since capturing the title, this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!