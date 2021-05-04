WWE NXT Preview 5.4.21

Last week’s edition of NXT saw NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez DESTROY Mercedes Martinez, The potential end of In-Dex, The Million Dollar Man, and Legado del Fantasma standing tall.

What is next for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Finn Bálor is back.

“Recharged, refreshed & refocused,” The Prince will return to NXT on Tuesday night for the first time since his defeat against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

What does the former NXT Champion have in store for the NXT Universe?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Can The Way make the third time the charm?

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell certainly hope so as they challenge Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Street Fight this Tuesday night.

The Way have coveted the championships since their unveiling, but Blackheart & Moon represent the constant hurdle they’ve been unable to clear. LeRae & Hartwell came up short in their Dusty Classic Semifinal Match in February and failed to dethrone Blackheart & Moon at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

This encounter figures to be much more brutal, and LeRae & Hartwell already set a savage tone with merciless ambush last week on NXT, capped off by Hartwell smashing a vase over Blackheart’s head.

Have The Way unlocked the ruthlessness they need to capture the gold? Or have they only lit a fire in their adversaries?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The next chapter between Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is likely to be the most brutal yet.

The heated rivals will clash in a Falls Count Anywhere Match this Tuesday night on NXT.

“Swerve” seemed to think he had the last laugh with a victory over Ruff last month, but Ruff made it clear that their issue was far from over when he attacked Scott backstage.

Though he admitted to being surprised that Ruff was capable of that viciousness, “Swerve” offered an appropriate retort: a challenge for a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Who deserves the next NXT Tag Team Title opportunity?

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher and The Grizzled Young Veterans are staking their claims, and they’ll clash in what promises to be a pivotal tussle this Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.

After coming up just shy of capturing the then-vacant titles at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, GYV believe they’re still at the front of the line. But reunited, Ciampa & Thatcher have turned their attention to the championships as well, and they fired the first shot in beating Zack Gibson & James Drake out of the ring last week.

Be sure to tune in to NXT this Tuesday night to see which duo moves a step closer to the gold.

