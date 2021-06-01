WWE NXT Preview 6.1.21

Last week’s edition of NXT saw grueling rematch for the NXT Championship as Finn Balor looked to reclaim the title from Karrion Kross but came up short. We also witnessed the World Premiere of Franky Monet and it seems like Santos Escobar is coming for the North American Championship.

We now sit just 12 DAYS from NXT TakeOver: In Your House II. What is next for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Who will face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

We will learn the answer to that question as Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne collide in a Triple Threat Match to kick off Tuesday night's NXT, with the winner becoming the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Title. The match will be presented with picture-in-picture, so the NXT Universe won't miss a second of the action.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced the match pitting three of NXT's pillars against each other. With his win last month over former NXT Champion Adam Cole, O'Reilly has proven he's cut out for the big time. Is he ready to take the next step?

Meanwhile, Gargano's reign as NXT North American Champion was ended earlier this month by Bronson Reed. But as a former NXT Champion, Johnny Wrestling has proven he has what it takes to wear the black-and-gold brand's richest prize.

Dunne has kept no secrets about his intentions to become NXT Champion for some time. Is it only a matter of time before the former NXT United Kingdom Champion adds another accolade to his resume?

Preview (via WWE) - The long-simmering rivalry between MSK and Legado del Fantasma will culminate with an NXT Tag Team Championship Match Tuesday on NXT.

MSK shot out of the gates upon their arrival on NXT, and they haven't looked back since, riding the wave to win the Dusty Classic and capture the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Similarly, Legado del Fantasma have grown into one of the most powerful forces on the black-and-gold brand, with Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza not only executing Santos Escobar's bidding with ruthless precision, but rising through the ranks of the tag team division.

They've made no secret about wanting to take down MSK and become champions, and they earned this bout after a victory over Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher, albeit with some assistance from Grizzled Young Veterans.

Wilde & Mendoza clearly aren't afraid to play dirty, especially if it can help them capture gold.

Is it Legado's time? Or will it once again be MSK — all night, and all day?

