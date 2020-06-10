WWE NXT Preview (6/10) - #WWENXT

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT takes place from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida and we have a stacked night of action!

Let's take a look at what WWE has in-store for us, tonight!

NXT Champion, Adam Cole Takes on Dexter Lumis in a Non-Title Match

Preview (via WWE) - Adam Cole is still NXT Champion, but any celebration he had planned will again be on hold as he’ll face the bizarre Dexter Lumis in a non-title match this Wednesday on USA Network.

While Cole fended off Velveteen Dream in a wild Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Lumis made his presence felt as well. Demonstrating a strange obsession with The Undisputed ERA in recent weeks, Lumis made his art a reality when he showed up to Cole’s Backlot Brawl with Velveteen Dream, packing Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish into the trunk of a car and driving off into the night.

Just what kind of condition will The Panama City Playboy be in after another successful but brutal title defense? And will his Undisputed ERA allies be in any condition to have his back — that is, if they’ll even be around at all?

Io Shirai's Title Reign Begins, Tonight

Preview (via WWE) - Click *HERE* for WWE's preview of Io Shirai and what's next for the NXT Women's Champion!

Finn Balor Seeks Revenge in a Rematch Against Cameron Grimes

Preview (via WWE) - Finn Balor achieved retribution against Damian Priest. Can he do the same against Cameron Grimes?

The Prince will look to respond to his only loss this year when he faces Grimes on NXT this week.

Fresh off his 11th NXT TakeOver victory this past Sunday over Priest, Bálor turns his attention to the man who beat him last month with The Archer of Infamy’s help. Priest’s brutal nightstick strike to Bálor left him a sitting duck for Grimes' Cave-In and the ensuing pinfall.

Despite the less-than-honorable way in which it came, it’s a still a victory for Grimes in the record books. And the Technical Savage hasn’t stopped gloating about it since.

As unstoppable as Bálor has been since returning to NXT, Grimes has enjoyed a hot streak of his own. With Priest out of his way, will The Prince right last month’s injustice, or will lightning strike twice for The Technical Savage?

