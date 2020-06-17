WWE NXT Preview (6/17/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT takes place from Full Sail University and features a pair of Tag-Team Title matches and several other very interesting segments

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

Is The Time Ticking on Adam Cole's Record-Breaking NXT Championship Reign?

Preview - After NXT Champion, Adam Cole’s victory over the enigma that is Dexter Lumis, last week, Karrion Kross went an ominous message in the form of Scarlett placing an hourglass in the ring...signaling that Adam Cole’s record-breaking NXT Championship reign could be on borrowed time.

WWE Tag-Team Championships - Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) vs Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox

Preview (via WWE) - There’s no rest for the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Fresh off their successful defense in a Triple Threat Tag-Team Match at WWE Backlash, Bayley & Sasha Banks will again put their titles on the line this Wednesday night on NXT against Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart.

“The Golden Role Models” are returning to their old stomping grounds. Bayley, who is also the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and Banks, are both former NXT Women’s Champions who helped build what is now one of the best divisions in sports-entertainment.

Nox & Blackheart have surged onto the scene as two of the black-and-gold brand’s most exciting up-and-coming competitors. They’ve already showed the ability to be successful together, winning in Six-Woman Tag Team action along with Mia Yim at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Who will prevail in this clash between NXT’s old school and new school for the Women’s Tag Team Titles?

NXT Tag-Team Championships - Imperium (C) vs Breezango

Preview (via WWE) - The era of Imperium has arrived in NXT, but just how long will it last?

Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Breezango.

Breezango made a triumphant return to action earlier this month, claiming a massive Triple Threat Tag Team Match victory over The Undisputed ERA and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to become the No. 1 contenders. With less emphasis on handing out fashion violations and a renewed focus on their in-ring craft, Tyler Breeze & Fandango have their sights set on what would be their first championship gold in WWE.

But even Breezango’s reformed approach isn’t likely to impress Barthel & Aichner, who revere the ring as sacred. They have vowed to restore honor and respect to the NXT Tag Team Titles after capitalizing on an implosion between Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher, last month.

Will the seasoned duo continue their reign, or we will see new champions crowned?

Will Keith Lee Accept Finn Balor's Challenge For The NXT North American Championship?

Preview - After his win over Cameron Grimes, last week, ‘The Prince’, Finn Balor called out NXT North American Champion, Keith Lee. Will the ‘Limitless One’ respond to Balor’s challenge or will Lee seek out another contender?

