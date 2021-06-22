WWE NXT Preview 6.22.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT we witnessed the fallout from TakeOver: In Your House. We also witnessed the return of former NXT Champion Samoa Joe to the black and gold brand in the role of Enforcer to William Regal.

We now sit just TWO WEEKS AWAY from The Great American Bash. What is next for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Kyle O’Reilly wants to face the best in the world, and that's why he called out Kushida.

O'Reilly will face the NXT Cruiserweight Champion in a non-title bout next Tuesday night on NXT.

With NXT General Manager William Regal barring O'Reilly and Adam Cole from contact ahead of their rematch at NXT's Great American Bash, O'Reilly is looking to stay on top of his game in preparation for the battle against his former friend.

That brought him to the doorstep of the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, who has taken on and conquered all comers since besting Santos Escobar for the title.

Will O'Reilly pick up a major victory before he goes to war against Cole? Or will NXT's resident Time Splitter deal him a devastating setback?

Preview (via WWE) - Adam Cole is once again set to go to war with former best friend Kyle O'Reilly.

But before they renew their rivalry at NXT's Great American Bash, Cole will return to the ring next week on NXT against an opponent of his choice.

The former NXT Champion will be looking to make a statement before he goes head to head with O'Reilly. Just who will The Panama City Playboy choose to face?

Preview (via WWE) - The Diamond Mine will finally arrive on NXT next Tuesday night.

For weeks, the NXT Universe has anticipating their arrival, though they've raised far more questions than answers.

Be sure to tune in to NXT next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network as we finally learn what The Diamond Mine is all about!

