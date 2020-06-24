WWE NXT Preview (6/24/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University and features a North American Championship match that will also determine the # 1 contender for Adam Cole's NXT Championship.

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us on the Black and Gold brand!

NXT North American Championship - Keith Lee (C) vs Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano

Preview - 3 men who all have a case to be the # 1 contender for Adam Cole's NXT Championship will have a shot at not only Adam Cole, in 2 weeks time, but will have the NXT North American Championship around their waist when they go into their match against the longest reigning NXT Champion of all-time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) vs Bronson Reed

Preview - One week after Kross' attack on Bronson Reed, NXT's resident 'Thicc Boi' called out the ominous Kross to a match for tonight.

Will Kross continue his terror over the entire NXT roster or will Bronson Reed pull-off the biggest upset in NXT history?

Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes

Preview - Men who each have lost to Finn Balor over the last couple of weeks have now taken aim at each other. Grimes mocked Priest for his loss against Balor at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, 2 weeks ago who then would attack 'The Man With The Hat' which caused Grimes to not be anywhere close to 100% in his match, later that night against the aforementioned Balor and now the 2 will settle their differences in the squared circle, tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) for all of the latest happenings in the world of Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!