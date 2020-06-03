WWE NXT Preview (6/3) - #WWENXT

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT takes place from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida and is the go-home show to this Sunday’s TakeOver: In Your House PPV event!

Let’s see what tonight has in-store for us!

NXT Cruiserweight Championship - Drake Maverick vs El Hijo del Fantasma

Preview (via WWE) - There are Cinderella stories, and then there’s what Drake Maverick has accomplished in the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Against all odds, Maverick shook off a tournament-opening loss to Jake Atlas and has racked up three consecutive wins to emerge as the winner of Group B. A three-way tie atop group A resulted in a decisive Triple Threat Match between Maverick, Atlas and Kushida. Atlas appeared to submit to Kushida’s armbar, but the apparent tapout went undetected, and Maverick rolled up Kushida for the win! Now, Maverick has the opportunity to claim the crown jewel of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division when he takes on relative newcomer, El Hijo del Fantasma has made an immediate impact in his short time on the black-and-gold brand, using a mix of toughness and incredible athleticism to win Group B with a 2-1 record, a run that was punctuated by a thrilling victory against Akira Tozawa.

Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae

Preview (via WWE) - Mia Yim tops the list of new enemies Candice LeRae has made in short order since her recent change in demeanor. They’ll take their grudge to the ring tonight on NXT. “The Poison Pixie” was on the scene with husband Johnny Gargano to mock Yim immediately after her win over Santana Garrett two weeks ago. LeRae derided The HBIC for “pandering” to the NXT Universe – a similar criticism Johnny Wrestling leveled against Yim’s own significant other and his NXT TakeOver: In Your House opponent, North American Champion Keith Lee. Yim and Lee took a page out of The Garganos’ book, mocking their recent dinner parties, with The Blasian Baddie even saying LeRae was living in “the shadow of her sad excuse for a husband.” Ouch. The time for talk is over, however. Who will back up their words with a victory?

Plus, much, much more! We expect something to further the Dream-Cole and Kross-Ciampa matches as this is the final episode of NXT before In Your House!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for live coverage of tonight’s edition of WWE NXT! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!